Princess Kate branded a ‘disappointment’ over her appearance choice as she ‘doesn’t have Camilla’s joy’

Princess Kate has been branded a “disappointment” over her appearance choice by a former Vogue editor.

In a new episode of her podcast Creative Conversations, Suzy Menkes, 79, discussed Kate‘s fashion and jewellery choices with British Vogue’s jewellery editor Carol Woolton.

During the conversation, Suzy claimed that the Princess of Wales didn’t have “Camilla‘s joy” or a sense of adoration for the jewellery she’s wearing.

Kate Middleton’s choice of jewellery has been criticised by a former Vogue editor (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate branded a ‘disappointment’

Suzy said: “The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery. She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to. I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say, ‘Do I have to wear this?’

“She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on. She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewellery.”

Suzy went on to discuss whether Kate will wear more bold jewellery due to her being in line to become Queen.

She said: “We now have a new Queen, so presumably she has a first opportunity to look at the jewels. We can imagine that the next in line to the throne’s wife would be something that was very special, so will we see Catherine wearing jewellery that is more dramatic, that is more personal to her?

“I don’t know. I can’t help feeling with things of beauty, you either love it or you don’t.”

The Princess of Wales has been seen with many different jewellery pieces (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s jewellery choices

Despite Suzy’s comments, Kate has been spotted with a variety of difference jewellery pieces. Apart from her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring being the ring of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate has also been spotted wearing Diana’s diamond and pearl drop earrings at Buckingham Palace’s state banquet last year.

At the annual BAFTAs earlier this year, the Princess of Wales wore rose gold dangly earrings that were £17.99 from Zara.

It’s also been said that Kate received £100 earrings from a high street brand called Sezane by Prince William. Speaking on her podcast, Suzy went on to claim that the royals are quiet about how they acquire their jewels.

She said: “It’s one of these strange secrets. It’s not discussed, and I can see why because some of the pieces are dubious. They came from India.

“I won’t say they were stolen but they were perhaps given and taken by the British Royal Family. They weren’t stealing it but they were taking over a country at that time. And taking jewels they thought were an attractive thing to take back to England with them.”

