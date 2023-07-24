Meghan ‘felt sorry’ for Kate over major royal tradition which the Duchess of Sussex didn’t follow

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘felt sorry’ for Kate, Princess of Wales, over a big royal tradition.

Kate followed a royal tradition after giving birth to her three children – Prince George, now 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. Just hours after giving birth to each of her kids, she stood outside the Lindo wing for the world’s media to see.

The tradition was also followed by Princess Diana when she gave birth to sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the 80s. However, the Duchess of Sussex opted against the tradition.

Meghan didn’t want to follow tradition by posing for the media after giving birth (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Kate news

According to previous reports, Meghan “felt sorry” for Kate. Meghan gave birth to her and Harry’s son, Archie, in May 2019. However, Meghan didn’t appear in front of media hours after welcoming Archie.

Instead, she and Harry introduced Archie in a photocall at Windsor Castle days later. It was a decision which proved controversial, with many defending Meghan while others believed the tradition should have been followed.

While Meghan was pregnant with Archie in 2019, a source claimed that she wasn’t keen on following in Kate’s footsteps with the tradition.

Kate posed outside the Lindo wing after giving birth to her three kids (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Meghan ‘felt sorry’ for Kate

A source has told Page Six that Meghan “felt sorry” for her sister-in-law having to face the world’s media while wearing a dress, heels and having her hair and makeup done just hours after giving birth.

At the time, Harry and Meghan announced their decision not to follow the tradition. They said: “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

At the time, royal author Duncan Larcombe said: “They’re basically conducting the birth in virtual secrecy. I think it’s a bit foolish. Harry absolutely hates being the subject of speculation. And this just shows his petulance to the media… it’s just a shame.”

Meghan and Harry have two kids (Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

Why Meghan didn’t pose for media after giving birth

At the time of Meghan‘s first pregnancy, a source claimed that the Duchess of Sussex felt “nervous” about “complications such as an emergency Caesarean”. They also said she didn’t “want the pressure of having to look immaculate on the hospital steps just hours later”.

They’re basically conducting the birth in virtual secrecy. I think it’s a bit foolish.

Read more: Reason ‘Duchess of Dosh’ Meghan won’t give up ‘trophy’ Prince Harry

They also claimed: “Like any anxious first-time mum, she’s worried about the birth itself. As she is over 35, she is considered a slightly older mum – which sometimes can lead to some complications. Meghan also has the added stress of the world’s attention on her – everyone wants to catch the first glimpse of the new royal addition.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June 2021.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.