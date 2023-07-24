The reason Meghan Markle won’t leave Prince Harry has been alleged by a former newspaper editor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been flooded with rumours about marriage and financial issues.

This comes after the pair parted ways with Spotify in June, after signing a reported $20 million deal with the audio service in 2020.

Reason Meghan Markle won’t leave Prince Harry?

In a new interview, former newspaper editor Neil Wallis claimed that the Duchess of Sussex knows how to make money and wouldn’t want to leave Prince Harry due to him opening many doors for her.

They seem to be thrashing around now – don’t they – for something to do.

Neil alleged to GB News: “It’s certainly looking as though the gloss has gone off the wedding. They seem to be thrashing around now – don’t they – for something to do.

“Meghan, she’s a professional isn’t she? She’s Lady glad-handing, she’s the Duchess of Dosh, the Princess of Ching. She knows how to make money and she’s going to damn well continue doing it.”

Furthermore, Neil went on to allege: “Harry thought, much more vulnerable. Do I think she would give him up because don’t forget he’s a big trophy, a big door opener for her? I doubt it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan marriage drama rumours

Rumours surrounding Meghan and Harry’s marriage have been swirling.

An alleged palace insider told Radar Online that the pair were taking time apart “to help them find whatever they need to move on”.

They said: “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

With reports about Harry returning to the continent of Africa to film a Netflix documentary, the source added: “The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs. That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.”

However, another source told Page Six: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Prince Harry and Meghan projects

Meanwhile, the pair have faced some recent challenges in their career projects. In June, it was announced that they were going separate ways from Spotify.

A joint statement at the time, read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

In addition, the Duke and Duchess also missed out on an Emmy nomination for their 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

On the other hand, the pair still have projects they are working on. Prince Harry is reportedly set to travel to a country in Africa for a new Netflix documentary.

Furthermore, Meghan was also signed to entertainment agency, WME. The company has represented stars, such as Rihanna, Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Matt Damon.

