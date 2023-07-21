Princess Kate sends ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle to ‘back off’: ‘She needs to be careful’

Princess Kate has sent a “very clear message” to sister-in-law Meghan Markle, it’s been claimed.

It’s been reported that, with her actions, the Princess of Wales’ appears to have told the Duchess of Sussex to “back off”.

There’s said to be no love lost between the ladies following the fall-out between Princes William and Harry.

But now a royal source has alleged that Kate isn’t afraid to come out fighting to defend the royal family. And they speculated that Meghan needs to be “careful” with her “power games”. It comes amid claims Kate won’t be “walked over”.

Meghan’s ‘power games’ won’t be tolerated by Princess Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate sends ‘message’ to Meghan Markle

There’s a lot of water under the bridge for the ladies, including that row over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

However, it appears Kate isn’t content to sit back and let Meghan rubbish the family that she’s married into. And, after a series of low blows, the Princess of Wales is ready to “fight fire with fire”.

A source alleged to Closer that Kate is “fiercely protective when it comes to defending the family”. They went on to claim: “If that means fighting fire with fire at times then she’s more than willing to do so. Even if it makes her less popular with certain people. She’s very much the voice of reason and is known within the Firm for being a clear, fair thinker. She tries to weigh up all sides before rushing to judgment or thinking ill of anyone.”

Kate’s reaction to Meghan memoir claims

They then revealed what appears to be a warning to the Duchess of Sussex amid reports she’s planning her own tell-all memoir.

“Meghan needs to be extremely careful with these power games. Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.

“She’s shown an incredible amount of tolerance and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far. This latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to back off and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.”

The source concluded that, for Kate, it’s about “self-preservation”. They went on to add that she won’t be “walked over” and will protect “what’s fair and right at the end of the day”.

Kate won’t be ‘walked over’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Praise for our ‘future Queen’

The news comes after it was claimed Kate was the driving force behind the palace’s response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah allegations. During the chat, they claimed there were “concerns and conversations” between the royal family and Harry about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

After the interview aired, Buckingham Palace released a statement. They said “some recollections may vary”. Author Valentine Low recently claimed in a new book that Kate and William were behind the statement.

And royal commentator Jennie Bond said the alleged move has done Kate’s reputation the world of good: “We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

