Fears for Prince George following ‘enormous’ family change: ‘It’s a lot for a 10 year old to absorb’

Fears for Prince George have risen following a reported “enormous” family change.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been seen attending more royal engagements with his family recently.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales want to Prince George to experience having a normal childhood, as well as prepare for the throne, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that he has had a “baptism of fire”.

Fears for Prince George

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, will be turning 10 years old on Saturday, July 22.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie said: “I think the past year has probably taught George an awful lot about his destiny.

“To see the Platinum Jubilee, followed by the death, followed by all that happened after the Queen’s death and then the coronation.

“That is a lot for a 10 year old to absorb, so he is able to see his future in theory.”

She added: “Perhaps William and Catherine would like to have introduced him to the idea of what was going to happen a little more gradually because it’s been almost a baptism of fire.

“It has quite literally been ‘you’re second in line to the throne, this is your destiny’ and there it was, writ large and globally. This is what’s going to happen to you.

“I hope that they have taken him to one side and calmed him, explained to him and listened to him more than anything.”

Prince George’s recent royal engagements

Jennie’s comments come after the future King was spotted attending Wimbledon’s men’s singles final on Sunday (July 16).

The Prince looked dapper as he sported a dark, blue blazer jacket, striped tie and matching blue trousers.

He was also seen at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday (July 14). Furthermore, this led to many fans gushing about how tall he looked.

“The past 12 months have seen enormous change in the royal family, with Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, King Charles’ coronation and many moments of royal pageantry,” Jennie said.

She continued: “It’s a difficult thing to tell your young child they have this onerous, restrictive destiny. And that their life is prescribed already. I mean, it’s a tough one to handle. But I think they’re doing it very effectively. From what we see.”

Despite his royal duties, Prince George is expected to have an exciting tenth birthday over the weekend. It’s likely is mother Kate will bake a cake for her son.

Speaking on Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Kate revealed that she likes to bake on the eve of her children’s birthdays.

She said: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition. I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing. And I make far too much. But I love it.”

