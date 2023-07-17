Why Prince Louis didn’t attend big family appearance with siblings as Kate reveals his ‘upset’?

Kate, Princess of Wales, had revealed Prince Louis was “upset” that he couldn’t attend Wimbledon on Sunday.

The Princess of Wales, 41, Prince William, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, gathered to watch men’s singles final.

However, one royal member that was noticeably absent was Prince Louis, five.

Prince George was absent as his family members attended Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

Why Prince Louis was absent?

It hasn’t been revealed exactly why Louis didn’t join his family. However, due to Prince Louis being five years old, it’s fair to say he may have missed the event due to being too young. On Monday’s Lorraine, Lorraine Kelly and royal expert Russell Myers suggested it could have also been because the matches can go on for a while.

Speaking to Ella Ottaway, Wimbledon’s Children, Young People and Families Coordinator, Kate apparently revealed: “Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

She continued: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte, you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring.”

Speaking about Prince Louis, ballboy Joel also went on to say: “[Louis] tries to practise the standing and staying serious like us. He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William attended Wimbledon on Sunday (July 16) (Credit: BBC)

The royals’ Wimbledon appearance

William, Kate, Charlotte and George all looked dashing in their attire. The Prince of Wales wore a grey blazer jacket with a light blue shirt, dark blue fitted trousers and brown shoes. Furthermore, Kate rocked a stunning three quarter length green dress that fitted to her slender figure.

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in her patterned, blue dress and white shoes, while Prince George kept it smart in a dark, blue blazer jacket, striped tie and matching blue trousers.

The family, including Prince Louis, recently attended the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday (July 14). But, seeing Prince George at the recent engagement, many fans couldn’t help but comment about how tall the royal was.

One person said: “Prince George is so tall like his parents and grandma. The Spencer’s gene is strong. #PrinceandPrincessofWales #WilliamandKate.”

A second wrote: “Love these pics! Prince George is getting so tall.”

“What a gorgeous family! Prince George is almost as tall as Princess Catherine! God bless them,” another added.

A fourth user commented: “Yes, let’s not make time fly even faster just because Prince George is tall!”

And a fifth added: “Prince George today at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. He will soon be as tallas his parents! I can’t believe he will be 10 in a few days, he is not a chubby baby anymore.”

