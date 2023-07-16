Prince George’s appearance at Wimbledon causes a stir among fans

Prince George joined sister Princess Charlotte and their parents for Wimbledon today – and his appearance caused a stir among fans.

Supporters were delighted to see George, nine, and Charlotte, eight, at Sunday’s (July 16) men’s singles final in south-west London. Charlotte’s presence in the royal box marks the first time she has attended the tennis tournament.

Royal fans were in raptures to see Charlotte, alongside her elder brother, mother Princess Kate and father Prince William. Footage that aired moments earlier on the BBC also showed the young royals being shown the coin for the toss by ball boy Mu’awwiz Anwar.

But amid the royal sightings, George came in for particular attention from some observers who were divided over one particular aspect of his demeanour.

Prince George and his family meeting people working at Wimbledon for the men’s singles final today (Credit: Photo by Kieran McManus/Shutterstock)

Prince George at Wimbledon today

That’s because some Twitter users were questioning what George was wearing on a summer’s day.

“Poor Prince George… he looks so warm with his suit jacket on,” one Twitter user wrote.

I feel sorry for George being suited up in the heat.

Another said: “I feel sorry for George being suited up in the heat.”

Additionally, someone else claimed: “Prince George, a little boy, dressed in suit and tie for Wimbledon. No sense of perspective, have they?”

However, while it may be the middle of July, most of the UK is currently experiencing mixed weather – including rain showers.

And so other social media users reckoned it was understandable why George was in a suit. Furthermore, his “dapper” look came in for plenty of approval from fans.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George take their seats in the royal box at Wimbledon (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Love the look’

“Chilly in the UK today,” one Twitter user reasoned. “George already looking quite dapper in a suit.”

Another social media user echoed that thought: “Prince George looking dapper today Wimbledon.”

But George wasn’t the only one to come in for commendation about he was wearing.

“Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at Wimbledon today! Look how smart they both look,” another onlooker chipped in.

Someone else agreed: “Loving this mature look from the kiddos! Prince George and Princess Charlotte both look especially attentive!”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are the mood! 😎😥 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YPJgioBfZO — Fifi ❤️ The Waleses 🇺🇸🇳🇮🇬🇧 (@hellen3030) July 16, 2023

And an accessory worn by Charlotte also got the thumbs up.

“How adorable does Princess Charlotte look in her sunglasses?” one person wrote.

While someone else added: “Princess Charlotte and her mama the Princess of Wales twinning in their sunglasses at #Wimbledon today.”

Read more: Prince George could break historic royal tradition in ‘significant’ move: ‘The rules are different now’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.