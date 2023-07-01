Princess of Wales branded ‘steely operator’ amid claims of pushback at Harry and Meghan accusations

In the latest Princess of Wales news, she has been branded the ‘steely operator’ behind the Royal Family’s Oprah fight back statement.

Kate’s brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world back in 2021 when they sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace issued a somewhat cryptic statement. And apparently, the Princess Of Wales was the driving force behind it.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton news: Princess ‘behind Oprah fight back statement’

It’s fair to say Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah caused an uproar – as the couple recalled their version of events of royal life.

Once the pair’s interview was released for the world to see, Palace officials started to come up with a response. And William and Kate apparently led the fightback.

The statement said that while “some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately”.

According to a royal correspondent’s new book, Valentine Low claimed the pair “sat together on a sofa”. Along with their officials they discussed how to deal with the fall-out, including the claim a member of the royal family had questioned Archie’s skin tone ahead of his birth.

Harry and Meghan made headlines thanks to the interview (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Middleton wanted initial statement ‘toughened up a bit’

Apparently, a draft palace statement did not include the famous phrase ‘recollections may vary’. The phrase has been hailed as a classic royal manoeuvre. The draft was also reportedly a “much milder version.”

Valentine writes in the book: “William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on. They wanted it “toughened up a bit.” The couple were also said to be adamant that “this does not stand”.

What’s more, even though she was “right behind” her husband, Kate reportedly was even more firm compared to him on the situation.

The phrase, ‘recollections may vary’ was first suggested by a courtier. But at least two palace officials were against using it. And apparently Kate “pressed home the argument that it should remain”.

Kate was apparently behind the statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton is ‘playing the long game’

According to a source, in the book that is being serialised in The Times, he writes: “It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement.’ And unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.”

The insider then noted that this shows how much steelier Kate is. They claimed: “She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Kate ‘left in tears’ during early days of dating Prince William

In other Kate Middleton news, the Princess was reportedly ‘left in tears’ during the early days of dating Prince William.

In 2006, before the couple were married, William and Kate believed to have big plans for the New Year. However, royal author Katie Nicholl revealed in her book that Prince William bailed on his plans to spend time with his family instead.

Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that William left Kate in a “flood of tears” after he cancelled plans last minute. In 2006, the pair had reportedly been preparing to spend the New Year together.

However, their plans reportedly fell through. Prince William phoned Kate on Boxing Day to bail on their date after having second thoughts.

