Exactly what the ‘racist royal’ is alleged to have said as Meghan set to unveil them?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world back in 2021 when they sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

But one claim that the couple alleged got plenty of people talking – even now, two years on. Speaking to the iconic chat show host, Meghan claimed a royal had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin would be while she was pregnant with him. At the time, the royal was not identified.

But apparently that all could change soon as reports claim Meghan will be naming the royal in her rumoured autobiography. So, what exactly did the ‘racist’ royal allegedly say?

Harry and Meghan made headlines thanks to the interview (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan shock Oprah interview

It’s fair to say that Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah caused an uproar – as the couple recalled their version of events of royal life. It marked their first major interview since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the start of 2020.

However one of the biggest talking points was when the pair alleged that there were ‘concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born’ within the family.

Speaking to Oprah, the discussion turned to the topic of why Archie wasn’t given a HRH title when he was born. It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan didn’t want their children to have royal titles. But Meghan claimed this wasn’t the case.

What did Harry and Meghan say?

Oprah asked them if they had any “suspicions” as to why Archie wasn’t given a title. She then asked: “Do you think it’s because of his race?”

Meghan sighed, before adding: “In those months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah was shocked and interrupted to ask who asked these questions. Oprah quizzed: “About how dark your baby is going to be?” to which she replied: “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like.”

Meghan also said there were “conversations” between Harry and his family which were relayed to her by her husband.

She was then asked if she would reveal who it was. She replied: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Meghan and Harry’s claims sparked a huge reaction (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry is ‘never going to share’ the conversation

As for Harry, Oprah asked him: “What was that conversation?” He replied: “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time… at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Oprah quizzed him further, asking what the question was. He said: “No. I’m not comfortable with sharing that. But that was… that was right at the beginning.”

Oprah asked again: “Like, what will the baby look like?” Harry replied: “Yeah, what will the kids look like? But that was right at the beginning, when she wasn’t going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff. Like, there was some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard.”

Meghan Markle tipped to reveal ‘racist’ royal

It comes after an insider has claimed Meghan could name the alleged ‘racist’ royal in her rumoured autobiography.

The insider told the Telegraph that “all hell will break loose again” if Meghan reveals the royal who allegedly made the comments about Archie’s skin tone. It follows rumours that King Charles and Prince William have put “distance” between themselves and Meghan. It is reportedly over fears they could end up as material in her rumoured book.

They also claimed: “There’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship. How do you speak openly without it ending up in volume two?”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

