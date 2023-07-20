‘Mixed emotions’ for King Charles as he’s set to face huge family loss head on

In the latest King Charles news, it’s expected to be “mixed emotions” for the monarch as he prepares for his first summer at Balmoral without the late Queen.

Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, was a firm favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth, who sadly passed away in September last year. The royal family would often spend their summers at the beloved getaway, soaking up the sun and making memories that last a lifetime.

And according to King Charles’ former butler, the sovereign will be “putting on a brave face” as he spends the summer without his dear mother by his side.

King Charles news: Royals to spend summer at Balmoral

Charles and Queen Camilla are set to continue the annual tradition of visiting their Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire. But this year is particularly poignant, as it will mark the first trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

So it’s no surprise to hear that it’s going to be “mixed emotions” for Charles. Especially since he is now the “main man”, according to Grant Harrold, the King’s’ former butler.

There will be many emotions going through his head

‘Lots of emotions will be going through his head’

The royal butler said: “It will be mixed emotions. It’s where he went every year with his parents as a kid, and he’s now lost both his parents.”

He’ll put on a brave face and carry on.

Grant also added: “Balmoral Castle is the place where he said goodbye to his mother, the Queen. It’s where she died, and spent her last memories. He’s aware that’s where his mother spent the last days of her life. So, there will be many emotions going through his head.”

King Charles ‘will put on a brave face’

Grant went on to claim how he believes the Queen “chose” to pass away at Balmoral, noting “it was her favourite place to be”. He explained: “It’s a place where the royal family can get away from everything and be together as a unit.”

As for how Charles will handle the getaway, Grant claimed: “The kind of character Charles is, he’ll go up there like all of us who have been in a similar situation, and he’ll put on a brave face and carry on.”

The Queen’s favourite place

The 50,000-acre country estate has been one of the residences of the royal family since 1852.

It was referred to as the Queen’s “favourite place”, and it’s said that she was never happier than when staying there. She previously described it as “paradise in the Highlands”. She often spent time there with her beloved Prince Philip before his death in April 2021. They remained there during lockdown together, and also celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary there.

‘It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa’

Speaking in ITV documentary, Princess Eugenie previously gave an insight into how they spent their summers.

She said: “Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs. And people coming in and out all the time. It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Charles and Princess Anne were by her side.

