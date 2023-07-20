‘Culture of secrecy’ surrounding Prince Andrew’s trade envoy trips, investigation finds

The Duke of York acted as a trade envoy for the UK for ten years between 2001 and 2011.

However, an investigation into Andrew‘s former role for a new book has found that there is a “culture of secrecy” surrounding the trips and meetings he took part in during his time as a trade envoy…

A ‘culture of secrecy’ surrounds Andrew’s time as trade envoy (Credit: BBC)

‘Culture of secrecy’ around Duke of York’s time as trade envoy

Government documents about Andrew’s meetings and trips as a trade envoy are being kept secret, it has been claimed.

Andrew Lownie, a royal author, is currently writing a book about the Duke of York. However, despite making a series of requests, he hasn’t been allowed access to information on who joined Andrew on business trips, as well as official communications relating to his travel.

“This culture of secrecy is often the default position. But I think possibly, they don’t want us to know who was on these delegations because there may have been people who really weren’t there to drum up trade for Britain, but were there as chums,” Lownie told the Telegraph.

Andrew’s time as Trade Envoy lasted 10 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Secrets being kept over Duke of York time as trade envoy?

Lownie believes a number of people who were friends of Andrew accompanied him on the trips. He also claims that the King‘s brother didn’t always stay at the embassy during his trips.

“Andrew was not always using the embassy (when travelling on business). He was going off and using hotels,” he claimed.

Lownie has submitted several Freedom of Information (FOI) requests relating to Andrew’s time as trade envoy. However, many have been rejected.

“I’m a great believer that if we’re to tell the story of our history properly, we have to have access to the documents, not just the ones the Government chooses to show us. So it’s been a great campaign for me,” Lownie later said.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Fergie received a cancer diagnosis recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew to remain in Royal Lodge amid Fergie cancer diagnosis?

In other Andrew-related news, it’s been reported that the Duke of York is now set to remain in the Royal Lodge following Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking on an episode of Pod Save The King podcast, Ann Gripper said: “I think that’s the message that we will keep hearing from her as we go through. And rightly so. She seems to be in good spirits. And we wish her well with her continued recovery

“As you would expect, it does sound very much like she and Andrew will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable because I think kicking someone out while they are recovering from cancer is not a great look,” she then said.

Daily Mirror royal writer, Jennifer Newton, then said: “I think they’ll be staying there for the foreseeable future.”

Read more: Sarah Ferguson makes sad confession about ‘lonely’ Prince Andrew following loss of the Queen

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.