Sarah Ferguson makes sad confession about ‘lonely’ Prince Andrew following loss of the Queen

Prince Andrew is reportedly “lonely” since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, made the sad confession during an episode of her podcast.

Andrew is ‘lonely’ without the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew ‘lonely’ since death of Queen Elizabeth II

During a recent episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the Duchess of York spoke about how Andrew is grieving for the late Queen, as well as Prince Philip.

After the Queen died, Sarah adopted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy. Sarah said that she and Andrew took the dogs to where the Queen would have walked them at Windsor. At this time of year, the Queen would traditionally head to Balmoral for her summer break.

“It was very moving actually. At one stage we both, Andrew and I, just sat quietly under some really beautiful trees and I asked him if he was all right without his mum and dad,” Sarah said.

“He said it’s lonely. He thinks about it a lot.”

James Murray portrays Prince Andrew in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown to erase Duke of York’s relationship with Epstein

In other Andrew-related news, it has been reported that Netflix will be erasing his relationship with Epstein from the upcoming season of The Crown.

Season six of the hit Netflix drama is set to dramatise the events of the late 1990s and 2000s. However, there won’t be any reference to Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Or his alleged encounter with Victoria Giuffre.

“The Crown season 6 will be tackling Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein by completely ignoring it,” the Metro has reported.

“While plot details are being kept under wraps, it is expected the long-running drama will depict Princess Diana’s death. It will also feature King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding, as well as paying tribute to the late Queen,” the report then said.

Andrew has ‘no way back’, according to a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

No way back for Prince Andrew

Meanwhile, it has been reported that there is “no way back” into the royal fold for Prince Andrew. Royal commentator Russell Myers claims that Prince Andrew‘s absence from the Order of the Garter ceremony last month was not a good sign for his future in the Royal Family.

Myers made the comments during an appearance on the Pod Save the King podcast.

The Telegraph claims Prince Andrew posed for coronation photographs. These were allegedly taken, despite the fact he no longer is working royal. There were also claims that Andrew wearing his Garter robes at the coronation was a sign the King was “softening” in his approach towards his younger brother.

“Any sort of way back into the royal fold that Andrew was planning has probably had that door firmly shut,” he said.

“He is still thinking that there’s a way back for him. But it’s very, very hard to think about that,” he then said.

