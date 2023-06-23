Eugenie / Duke of York / Beatrice
Royals ‘want Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie to stay out of spotlight as York brand dealt fresh blow’

It's another blow for the royals

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

The royal family want Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice out of the spotlight, according to a royal expert.

The expert’s claims come after Prince Andrew was nowhere to be seen at the Order of the Garter procession earlier this week.

Prince Andrew looking unimpressed
The royals apparently want Andrew out of the spotlight (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royals ‘want Prince Andrew Duke of York, Eugenie and Beatrice out of the spotlight’

According to a royal author, the royal family want Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice out of the spotlight in a fresh blow to the York brand.

Andrew Lownie, a royal biographer, claims Andrew is seen as an “embarrassment” to the royal family. He also claims that Sarah Ferguson “continues to generate unfortunate headlines”.

“The Firm need more working royals but the daughters are young mothers and have careers. Eugenie spends much time in Portugal so not ideal,” he told The Express.

“There’s a hope the York family, in general, will stay under the radar… Their mother [ Sarah Ferguson ] continues to generate unfortunate headlines,” he then said.

As of Andrew, he said: “The family see him as an embarrassment but he has never been one to be pushed around. Self-awareness is not one of his qualities.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Duke of York looking cross
Andrew wasn’t at the Order of the Garter procession this week (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew. Duke of York ‘depressed’ over Order of the Garter procession ‘snub’

Earlier this week, it was reported that Prince Andrew was feeling “depressed”. This was reportedly due to the fact that he didn’t get to appear at the Order of the Garter procession. The procession took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday (June 19).

“I do think he’s completely lost and I’m sure he’s probably very, very depressed,” royal expert Ingrid Seward said on GB News. “Especially seeing all his family riding at the Trooping [of the Colour] on Saturday when only a few years before he was doing the same thing.”

She then said: “Andrew is very entitled and this is part of his problem.” She also suggested that he doesn’t understand that he’s done something wrong.

Kate Middleton and Prince William
The Waleses have been dealt a fresh blow (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate dealt fresh blow by Andrew?

In other news, William and Kate have reportedly been dealt a fresh blow by Prince Andrew. This is reportedly due to his insistence on staying in the Royal Lodge.

King Charles reportedly wanted Prince Andrew to be evicted from the Royal Lodge. However, the Duke of York is insistent on staying.

Now, it appears that he’s going to stay after all. A source told OK!: “The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers.”

The source then continued. “The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge,” they said.

Read more: Bombshell emails ‘reveal Prince Andrew may have lied about Epstein friendship’

Prince Andrew is 'completely LOST and depressed' | Ingrid Seward

