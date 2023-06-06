Bombshell emails ‘reveal Prince Andrew may have lied about Epstein friendship’

Prince Andrew may have lied about his friendship with dead billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a report claims.

Epstein died in jail in August 2019 aged 66 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Furthermore, his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for sex trafficking following her December 2021 conviction.

In his November 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, the Duke of York told Emily Maitlis he cut contact with Epstein in December 2010.

However, the Daily Mirror claims the King’s brother may face fresh questions concerning his connection after emails have reportedly emerged suggesting otherwise.

Prince Andrew was interviewed by Newsnight a few months after the death of Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein latest news

According to the tabloid, emails written by Epstein show he was touting Prince Andrew as a potential investor in 2011. The emails have been released as part of a court case involving the US Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against JP Morgan.

Furthermore, the Mirror states it is unknown if Andrew was aware his name was being touted by Epstein.

However, a US attorney told the newspaper the late Queen’s second son “may not have been entirely truthful”.

Spencer Kuvin, who represents Epstein victims, is reported to have said: “It appears that either Epstein was highly overselling his relationship with Prince Andrew or that the duke may not have been entirely truthful about when his friendship ended.”

Additionally, Prince Andrew indicated he had severed contact with Epstein in 2010 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did alleged Epstein email say about Prince Andrew?

It is alleged that JP Morgan was “complicit in the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein”. In a counter claim, the bank accuses the territory’s officials of taking money and favours from Epstein in return for looking the other way as he trafficked women to be abused on the island.

On August 31, 2011, in an email to JP Morgan, Epstein is said to have touted Andrew as a potential investment partner. Epstein is said to have written: “He is now allowed to make money.”

Ghislaine Maxwell rubs the foot of Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, one of Epstein’s victims is quoted by the Mirror as asking why Epstein would laud Andrew in such a manner if they were no longer in contact.

The unnamed victim is said to have said: “It makes no sense. Many of the claims the prince made to the BBC were at best questionable but the release of Jeffrey’s emails makes his answers more unbelievable.”

Prince Andrew needs to talk once and for all to the FBI, as he has been asked to.

Furthermore, they added: “He needs to talk once and for all to the FBI, as he has been asked to. There are people still who have not been brought to justice who aided Jeffrey. We will never give up.”

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Andrew and Buckingham Palace for comment on the Mirror’s story.

