‘No way back’ for disgraced Prince Andrew as door back into royal fold is ‘firmly shut’

Prince Andrew, Duke of York has “no way back” into the royal fold as the door back is “firmly shut”, it’s been claimed.

Andrew became embroiled in scandal in 2019 and decided to step down as a senior royal after that disastrous Newsnight interview. In it, he addressed his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, a few years on, one royal commentator has shut down any “hope” the Duke of York might have about returning to his royal duties. It comes following his absence from the recent Order of the Garter ceremony.

Prince Andrew wore his Garter robes to the coronation in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew ‘firmly shut out’ of royal family

Royal commentator Russell Myers told the Pod Save the King podcast that Prince Andrew‘s absence from the Order of the Garter ceremony was not a good sign for his future in the royal family. He has been a Knight of the Garter since 2006. He wore his formal velvet Garter robes, adorned with the badge of the Order of the Garter, to the coronation in May.

The Telegraph claimed Prince Andrew posed for coronation photographs. These were reportedly taken despite the fact he no longer is working member of the royal family. There were also rumours that Andrew wearing his Garter robes was a sign King Charles was “softening” in his approach towards his disgraced younger brother.

He is still thinking that there’s a way back for him.

However, Russell explained: “Any sort of way back into the royal fold that Andrew was planning has probably had that door firmly shut.” Russell also speculated that Andrew still believes there is a way back for him. He added: “He is still thinking that there’s a way back for him. But it’s very, very hard to think about that.”

Prince Andrew was reportedly ‘lost’ after being ‘snubbed’ from the event (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York ‘lost and depressed’ after snub

Many were shocked to see Prince Andrew were his official robes to the coronation event in May – especially given that he was neither playing a formal role in the ceremony nor a working royal. Russell added: “He managed to get his robes on for the coronation.” But he claimed Buckingham Palace “swore blind” that Andrew wouldn’t be wearing them.

The royal expert claimed he was “controversially” allowed to wear them for the coronation. However, he was “put to the side” for the Garter Day celebrations. The late Queen’s son was reportedly “completely lost and depressed” after being “snubbed”.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward explained: “Remember, he’s never known anything else other than military and royal. And he’s not adaptable. He’s not popular. Therefore, he hasn’t been able to find anything else in his life. As far as we know.”

She added: “So he really is in a gilded cage and unable to do really anything. I do have a smidgen of sympathy for him.”

