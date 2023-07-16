Prince Andrew to remain at Royal Lodge amid claims it’s ‘not a good look’ to evict Fergie after cancer diagnosis?

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) are likely to remain in Royal Lodge for some time, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of York have lived together in Royal Lodge since 2003, despite divorcing in 1996.

While it was previously believed that the pair would soon be evicted, royal commentator Ann Gripper has claimed that evicting them out would not be “a good look” due to Fergie’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Prince Andrew to remain at Royal Lodge?

Speaking on an episode of Pod Save The King podcast, Ann said: “I think that’s the message that we will keep hearing from her as we go through. And rightly so. She seems to be in good spirits. And we wish her well with her continued recovery.

“As you would expect, it does sound very much like she and Andrew will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable because I think kicking someone out while they are recovering from cancer is not a great look.”

Daily Mirror royal writer, Jennifer Newton, then added: “I think they’ll be staying there for the foreseeable future.”

Prince Andrew and Fergie were married from 1986 to 1996.

Last month, a source claimed that Prince Andrew was bent on staying at Royal Lodge.

The insider told Mail Online: “They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers.

“But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease. And he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home. He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair.”

They added: “No one knows how it will be resolved. But Andrew is insistent. It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don’t really use. But Royal Lodge is the Andrew’s home.”

Fergie breast cancer diagnosis

Earlier this month, Fergie revealed the she had been recovering after undergoing a successful mastectomy. Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Fergie opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Duchess described the experience as “a wake up call”.

Sharing a clip on her Instagram page, she wrote: “I am recuperating at the moment but keen to share my story here on my podcast, in the hope it encourages everyone who can to get screened. Thank you doesn’t quite cover it. To all of my doctors, nurses and medical professionals, I’m beyond lucky to have you.

“I encourage everyone to get checked.”

Prince Andrew and Fergie share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

