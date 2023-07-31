King Charles ‘facing major threats’ over Prince Andrew: ‘Andrew is digging his heels in’

King Charles could be in for a rocky road with his brother Prince Andrew dubbed as a “threat” by a royal commentator.

King Charles ascended to the throne last September after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

Over the last few years, he has had to share the royal spotlight with not only his son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping down from royal duties but also the many scandals surrounding his brother, Prince Andrew.

Charles’ younger brother, the Duke of York, has kept a low profile since he settled a hefty legal compensation with an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, Virginia Giuffre, but that doesn’t mean he is still not a thorn in his brother’s side.

Experts have warned that Charles and Buckingham Palace could run into problems with Prince Andrew (Credit: Cover Media)

Since this has all come to light, King Charles has allowed his brother to continue living at Royal Lodge in Windsor while his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, recovers from breast cancer.

Charles wants Andrew out

However, it’s been reported for some time that the King wants his brother to move out.

Biographer Andrew Lownie recently told the Daily Beast: “Andrew is digging his heels [in]… it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.”

He added: “Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics.”

Prince Andrew had lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, when he signed a 75-year lease.

He and his ex-wife live there even though the couple divorced in 1996. They were married for ten years, from 1986 to 1996.

King Charles has been rumoured to want Prince Andrew to move out of The Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal commentators agree

Royal commentator Daniella Elser has said in an article for news.com.au: “Ejecting Andrew from the 30-room monster is not some notion His Majesty might forget. Given this, what could or would the Duke, backed into a corner and desperate to hang onto this plum bit of his royal identity, resort to? All of which is to say, this looks like a fresh disaster-in-waiting for the King and his crisis team.”

She also warned that with Lownie on the case, the royal family and Buckingham Palace could be under “threat”. She said: “Lownie has revealed that he is working on a book about Andrew and Fergie. Want to know how concerned the Men in Grey should be?

“Lownie gets scoops like no other. Again, there could be fresh Andrew (and Fergie) bombshells to come.”

Earlier this month, royal commentator Ann Gripper also claimed evicting them would not be “a good look”.

She said: “As you would expect, it does sound very much like she and Andrew will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable because I think kicking someone out while they are recovering from cancer is not a great look.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

