King Charles’ odd but complimentary ‘nickname’ for Meghan Markle

King Charles is said to have had an unusual but complimentary ‘nickname’ for Meghan Markle, according to reports.

Royal author Katie Nicholl detailed the claim about the affectionate interplay between Charles – before he became monarch – and his future daughter-in-law in her book released last year.

She wrote in The New Royals how Charles is said to have come up with the moniker for Meghan due to two particular admirable personal qualities she possesses.

Entertainment Tonight first reported on the nickname back in October 2022. But it is believed it came about before Meghan‘s marriage to Charles’ son Prince Harry in May 2018.

Now King, the then-Prince Charles offered words to Meghan Markle as he walked her down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles ‘nickname’ for Meghan Markle

The report suggests Ms Nicholl reflected in her book that Charles was confident Meghan would hold her own when in public as a member of the royal family.

She wrote: “Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ because of her toughness and resilience.”

Tungsten is a rare metal that is three times stronger than steel.

Tungsten is a rare metal that is three times stronger than steel.

Ms Nicholl also noted Meghan’s adeptness was clear in her first joint appearance alongside Harry, and his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Her future father-in-law noted Meghan’s ‘toughness and resilience’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Meghan was the breakout star’

Meghan spoke during the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018. And it is said to have proved influential on other royal relatives, too.

Ms Nicholl added: “It was, according to one aide, the moment William and Kate, who was heavily pregnant, realised they needed to up their game.

“The Cambridges had already signalled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royals’. They had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together.”

Ms Nicholl went on: “But Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate. They realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident, and very capable, according to a source.”

Meghan reportedly made quite the impression on her future in-laws in the months leading up to her big day (Credit: YouTube)

A ‘silly’ rule?

That resilience has no doubt served Meghan well during any awkward moments during the Megxit negotiations. She and her husband have subsequently endured even more scrutiny than they did as working royals. But there may have been some elements of royal life that tested her durability.

For instance, claims have been reported over the years about how she managed with various aspects of protocol. And that may have included updating officials about her movements. Sources have reportedly previously claimed Meghan considered this “silly”.

A former royal member of staff is said to have claimed: “This is partly for security. But partly it is also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

