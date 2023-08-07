Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly extended an olive branch to Prince William amid their ongoing rift.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to “make amends” with William and have made him a huge offer – by renting a Kensington Palace apartment.

So could this signal a way back for the pair?

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly extended an olive branch to the royals (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan make huge gesture to royals

“He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves,” the source told OK! magazine, according to the Express.

He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.

They then added: “He hopes that will please William and show that they’re serious about coming back.”

However, they added that while Harry does want to “make amends” with is family, he is reportedly wary that doesn’t become “a prisoner of the palace”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Harry and William’s fractured relationship

Harry and William’s once-close relationship has deteriorated in recent years. And royal experts have questioned whether they’ll ever be able to reconcile.

“I see no signs of that whatsoever. The damage, the wounds are so deep it’s going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds,” Talk TV’s Royal Editor Sarah Hewson told Sky News Australia.

Harry and William’s relationship has become strained in recent years (Credit: Cover Images)

“And, at this stage, I just don’t see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget.”

Jennie Bond also said: “I think in this case it’s not going to heal.”

Meanwhile, Daniela Elser believes there is still hope. “Reconciliation still seemed a viable possibility if just one of the proud men had the courage to WhatsApp the other,” she said.

Things appeared to become even more strained for the brothers following the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January. He made a series of bombshell allegations against the royal family, including William. He called the Prince of Wales his “arch nemesis”, and claimed that he had physically attacked him.

Harry reunited with his family at the King’s coronation in May for the first time since the book.

Once the ceremony concluded, Harry wasted no time and immediately flew back to California, where he resides with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry reunited with his family at the coronation for the first time since the release of his book (Credit: Splash News.com)

Sussexes ‘snubbed’

It comes after reports that Harry and Meghan may be unable to honour the late Queen to mark her one-year anniversary.

It’s thought the royal family will gather to pay tribute to the monarch, who died on September 8 2022. A source reportedly claimed Harry and Meghan, who are soon to be in Europe with the 2023 Invictus Games, have been snubbed.

“There hasn’t been any outreach to them,” a source alleged to The Sun.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will honour the anniversary in Scotland at Balmoral surrounded by family. Harry and his family will allegedly not be present. The source added: “If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

Stepping down as royals

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and left the UK in 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they said in a statement at the time.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Read more: Meghan ‘shunned’ by royal family on her birthday as she marks occasion with Harry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.