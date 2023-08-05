Meghan ‘shunned’ by royal family on her birthday as she marks occasion with Harry

Meghan Markle was ‘shunned’ by the royal family on her birthday, reports claim.

The Duchess of Sussex turned 42 yesterday (Friday, August 4) and was snapped stepping out in California this week.

According to reports, she celebrated her birthday with husband Prince Harry over dinner at the Tre Lune Restaurant in Montecito.

Meghan was snapped with her husband Prince Harry as they went out for dinner recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What Meghan wore for her ‘birthday’ dinner

Meghan wore a black and white full-length strapless stripped dress with a wooden beaded Cult Gaia clutch bag for the meal.

Her hair was styled in a casual up-do. And she also wore black, flat sandals.

Harry meanwhile looked both smart and casual in a powder blue shirt and white trousers.

They dined at exclusive the Italian restaurant with friends Heather Dorak and her husband Matt Cohen.

But some observers have noted how royal family social media accounts haven’t made any mention of Meghan’s birthday itself.

There doesn’t appear to have been any tweeted acknowledgement of Meghan and her birthday from royal family accounts (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Kate is also really fed up with Meghan’

Furthermore, one royal biographer reckons some members of the royal family may be “fed up” with the Sussexes.

“Meghan didn’t recognise Camilla’s birthday publicly so I don’t see why they should do anything in return,” pundit Angela Levin claimed to The Sun Online.

Meghan didn’t recognise Camilla’s birthday publicly so I don’t see why they should do anything in return.

She went on claim: “William wants absolutely nothing to do with Harry at the minute and who can blame him.

“Catherine is forgiving and isn’t nasty. She comes from a loving home, but she is also really fed up with Meghan too.”

Happy birthday to Meghan Markle for yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sussexes’ Scottish ‘snub’?

Ahead of Meghan’s birthday, it was previously reported she could enjoy “toned down” celebrations.

Celebrity manager Mayah Riaz also speculated the Duchess could spend time at home with children Archie and Lilibet, as well as Harry, her mum Doria and the family’s pet dogs.

And amid talk about how Harry’s relatives chose to acknowledge Meghan online, there have also been reports concerning claims the Sussexes have been ‘snubbed’ from another gathering of royals.

An unidentified source indicated to The Sun recently that they reckon Harry and Meghan haven’t been ‘reached out to’ about visiting Balmoral.

Royals usually congregate at the Scottish estate in the summer months. And this year will be the first family assembly since the late Queen’s passing last September.

However, while the Sussexes will be in Germany for the Invictus Games in mid-September, they may not be stop by in the Highlands.

The unnamed insider is said to have said: “There hasn’t been any outreach to them.”

Additionally, it is claimed Harry and Meghan could find a way to remember his grandmother one year on from her death themselves.

The source went on: “If they are not included in any of those plans, they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

