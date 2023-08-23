King Charles ‘doesn’t want to get involved’ in ‘muckiness’ of Prince Harry peace talks

King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly set for “peace talks” when the Duke of Sussex returns to the UK next month.

However, according to one royal expert, the King “doesn’t want to get involved” in the “muckiness” of peace talks with his son.

Will Harry reconcile with his father? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry set for ‘peace talks’?

It’s been reported recently that the Duke of Sussex and his father are set for peace talks next month. Harry will be in the country in September, before heading off the Germany for the Invictus Games.

His pitstop in the UK will coincide with King Charles‘ return from Balmoral.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” a source recently told OK! magazine.

“The King has a scheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet his son,” they then said.

“Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

Tom Bower spoke about the peace talks (Credit: GB News)

Royal expert slams King Charles and Prince Harry peace talks

However, royal expert Tom Bower isn’t convinced by reports claiming that Harry and Charles will be having peace talks.

Speaking on GB News last night (Tuesday, August 22), he said: “Well I don’t believe this story. I may be proved wrong, but I don’t think that King Charles wants to get involved in the muckiness of discussing future terms of a relationship with Prince Harry.”

He then continued. “I don’t even think Harry does, quite frankly,” he then said. “I think they’re both going about their lives now separately.”

He then urged Dan to “look at the basics”. He accused the Sussexes of trying “their absolute best to destroy the British monarchy.”

“They might be quiet for the moment, but it’s not over,” he then said.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Harry’s reps for comment.

Kate will ‘never forgive’ Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Kate ‘incensed’ with William

In other Harry-related news, Princess Kate is reportedly “incensed” with her husband. This is because he has allegedly told her he wants to “bury the hatchet” with Harry. Kate is reportedly very much against any reconciliation with the Sussexes as she will “never” forgive her sister-in-law, Meghan.

“When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight,” a source recently told Bella magazine.

“She’ll never forgive Meghan for what she did. It was the ultimate betrayal. The wounds are just too deep to be easily healed,” they then said.

“Kate is not changing her mind. They never apologised for their lies. But it’s harder for William because Harry is his brother. It’s a horrible situation all around,” they then added.

