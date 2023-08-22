‘Truth’ about why Prince Harry’s journey was ‘harder to navigate’ than William’s revealed: ‘It’s a very different loss’

Prince Harry had a tougher upbringing than his elder brother Prince William, a royal expert reckons.

Amid ongoing claims of a ‘rift’ between the royal siblings, Dr Tessa Dunlop believes William may be aware of how his and Harry’s lives have differed.

Dr Dunlop suggests Harry was disadvantaged as William had more time with their late mother Princess Diana. Harry was just 12 when she died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Prince Harry and Prince William lost their mother in 1997 (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry new: William aware of brother’s ‘pain’

Following Megxit, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have been constantly in the headlines.

However, despite months of speculation about whether Harry would show up for his father King Charles’ coronation or not, in the end the Duke made the trip to Westminster Abbey over from the US for the ceremony. Dr Dunlop ponders about how Harry’s decisions may still affect her brother. But the historian also suggests William is aware of Harry’s “pain”.

Speaking to OK!, Dr Dunlop said: “Obviously William feels really hurt and it’ll take him a while to come back into the room, as it were, but if Harry can make it to the coronation…

“In the end, they are trained as well to put on a brave face and I think that’s what William needs to do. He recognises that his brother was in a place of pain.”

Prince William ‘needs to put on a brave face’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The ‘truth’

She adds Harry wasn’t able to “benefit” from the three more years William had with their mother. And she also emphasised how impactful it must have been on Harry to be bereaved at such a young age.

There have been privileges in William’s life that weren’t available for Harry which made his journey harder to navigate.

Dr Dunlop said: “There have been privileges in William’s life that weren’t available for Harry which made his journey harder to navigate – that’s the truth. To leave your parents at 11 rather than 14 or 15 years, it’s a very different loss.”

Princess Kate

Dr Dunlop also credited Kate Middleton as a “steadying influence” in her husband’s life.

She claims if William can see how he is advantaged in this way in his unique role, it will enable him to be “generous” with his brother. And while Dr Dunlop can understand where upset may exist between the two, she anticipates Kate can assist William to see the bigger picture.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Prince William for comment.

It was recently reported Kate has done a “brilliant job” with attempts to heal any alleged distance between the brothers. Royal biographer Robert Jobson claimed: “I’m not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment. I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

