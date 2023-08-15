Prince Harry ‘not quite sure where he fits in’ as Meghan moves on: ‘His friends are worried’

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘not quite sure where he fits in’ amid claims Meghan Markle wishes to become Hollywood royalty.

Harry‘s wife, who once starred in US TV drama Suits, stepped away from many of her showbiz associations when she got wed. However, since ‘Megxit’, the couple have been freer to pick and choose projects they’ve wanted to be linked with.

Their Netflix deal has included the production of six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan. A partnership with Spotify also included the launch of the Archetypes series podcast.

But amid a mixed reception for such moves into broadcasting, Heat magazine reckons Meghan may be focusing more on her own career plans these days.

Could Harry and Meghan work apart more? (Credit: ABC News YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

According to reports, the Sussexes are said to have secured film adaptation rights for novel Meet Me By The Lake.

A bestseller, written by Carly Fortune, it is said to have “gripped” the Duke and Duchess.

Furthermore, the book contains themes such as mental health, and childhood trauma over losing a parent in a car crash.

However, despite this joint venture, Heat claims Meghan is also concentrating on her own entertainment comeback.

‘Meghan is determined to get back on top’ (Credit: TheEllenShow YouTube)

Harry and Meghan could be ‘working separately’

An unnamed insider is reported to have said: “Meghan is determined to get back on top and secure her place as showbiz royalty. She’s preparing to get back on Instagram, relaunch her lifestyle brand The Tig, do talk shows, and do a huge publicity blitz.”

It’s also suggested Meghan wishes to be perceived on the same level as Gwyneth Paltrow, Oprah Winfrey and Angelina Jolie.

However, the source is quoted as continuing: “It seems to be all about her, and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in.”

They are said to have added: “Meghan has been pushing the idea of her and Harry working separately. She feels it would benefit them as a couple if they weren’t constantly working side by side. But his friends are worried about the new Netflix film, which has eerie similarities to his life, with his mum’s death in a car crash.”

It is also suggested Prince William and King Charles could be “potentially upset” by the mooted adaptation.

ED! has approached representatives for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for comment on Heat’s claims.

Will Meghan Markle make a comeback to acting? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The talk of Hollywood’

Additionally, there has also been recent speculation about a potential acting return for Meghan after her old show smashed download records.

According to reports, Suits has been notching up unprecedented numbers on Netflix for three consecutive weeks.

And the Sunday Express reported that a previous suggestion Meghan wouldn’t want to act again could be reversed.

Someone told the tabloid: “All that has changed on a dime with her second coming on Suits. The Netflix figures are the talk of Hollywood and, with respect to the rest of her co-stars, Meghan is, without doubt, the driving force behind that.”

