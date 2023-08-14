Prince Harry was ‘disappointed’ that his family couldn’t see similarities between Meghan Markle and his mother

Prince Harry was “disappointed” that his family couldn’t see similarities between Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana, a royal author once claimed.

Royal author and investigative journalist Tom Bower said in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors that Harry thought Diana’s sisters and best friends would see similarities between the late Princess of Wales and Meghan, and was left “disappointed” when they didn’t.

Harry was “disappointed” his family didn’t see similarities between Meghan and his late mother (Credit: Splash News)

Not only that, but he reported that Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, was asked to speak to his nephew about his close relationship with Meghan. And while Earl Spencer, sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes, and close friend Julia Samuel didn’t see similarities between Diana and Meghan, they actually thought she’d struggle to fit into the royal family.

Diana’s relatives didn’t see similarities between her and Meghan

Tom wrote in his book, published last year: “Since [an] article had increased the Cambridges’ suspicion of Meghan, the actress discovered that her neighbour in Kensington Palace had even less time for her.”

He added: Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.

Princess Diana’s siblings and friends couldn’t see similarities between her and Meghan, pictured here in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

“Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family.”

Meghan seen wearing stress patch earlier today

This news comes as Meghan was spotted in Los Angeles recently wearing a stress patch on her inner wrist. Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told ED! he thinks that Meghan is wearing the NuCalm patch to help the brand boost its profile.

No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.

He said: “Meghan supports new businesses and she is helping the brand get more recognition. She one of the world’s biggest brand platforms. So for her to wear it and show it off can be a huge endorsement.

“Meghan is constantly in the public eye and scrutinised a lot. This brand can help her as it uses the patch to track stress on an app.”

He went on to say that being “constantly scrutinised” would make anyone feel anxious. Meanwhile, wearing it in such a visible place could be a “cry for help” from the Duchess.

Recently, Meghan has also been tipped for a shock return to acting. The show Suits, which she appeared in for seven seasons, has seen a resurgence on Netflix of late. And, it’s even been the number one show for the last three weeks.

Public approval for King Charles to strip Harry of royal title

Meanwhile, according to a recent poll, 52% of Britons would like to see King Charles strip Prince Harry of his royal title, blocking him from the line of succession and preventing him from ever becoming King.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘believes Meghan is in touch with Diana from beyond the grave’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.