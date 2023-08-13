Meghan Markle tipped to return to acting
Meghan Markle tipped for acting return as she’s urged to ‘cash in’ on ‘golden opportunity’

The Duchess has experienced a surprise TV return thanks to Netflix

By Natasha Rigler

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen the star tipped for a big comeback as an actress thanks to one of her shows breaking records.

It has been revealed that Suits has suddenly smashed download records for three consecutive weeks with Netflix.

For this period, it has been the streaming service’s number one show, with a staggering  3.67 billion minutes of the US programme watched in one week.

2023 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Meghan Markle is being tipped to return to acting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle tipped to ‘cash-in’

Meghan’s management team confirmed earlier this year that she will not be “resuming her career as an actress”. However, a senior studio production executive has claimed to the Sunday Express: “All that has changed on a dime with her second coming on Suits. The Netflix figures are the talk of Hollywood and, with respect to the rest of her co-stars, Meghan is, without doubt, the driving force behind that.”

The insider said Meghan might not want to return to acting now she is mum to son Archie, four, and Lilibet, two. But they added: “Can they afford for her to turn down what has become a golden opportunity? Her advisers are telling her that she has never been in a better position to cash-in on her fame with new on-camera projects given the incredible demand from fans to see her old show Suits.”

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

Meghan Markle on Larry Wilmore
Meghan’s breakthrough role was in Suits (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, decided she wanted to become an actress from a young age.

After finishing high school, she studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern University in Illinois. Meghan landed her first acting credit aged 21, playing a nurse called Jill in US series General Hospital.

She went on to star in shows including CSI, Knight Rider and 90210. In 2007, she famously landed a role as the ‘suitcase girl’ in Deal Or No Deal. But it was Suits that was Meghan’s big breakthrough role. The Duchess joined the cast in 2007 as paralegal Rachel Zane.

Why did Meghan quit Suits?

Meghan continued in the role for seven seasons before her relationship with Prince Harry blossomed and media attention on them grew. She then bowed out. Last year, Meghan ruled out a return to Suits during an interview with Variety magazine.

Meghan and Harry at son Archie's birthday
The Duchess’ relationship with Prince Harry sparked her exit from Suits (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan said: “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

She has since signed with mega Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour (WME), although her reps there have insisted that acting is not on the cards.

