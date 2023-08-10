Prince Harry is currently making his way around Asia without wife Meghan Markle – and now new footage of the royal has seen him open up about his “healing journey”.

Recorded in the Montecito home he shares with Meghan before his trip, Harry addressed the wounded, injured or sick servicemen and women who will take part in his Invictus Games next month.

Harry said: “We are exactly one month away from creating a home for respect in Dusseldorf 2023 for the next Invictus Games… I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again.

“It’s been too long. For some of you this may be your first games, for some of you it may be your second games, for some of you it may be your third games. But either way there will be an element of excitement as well as nervousness and I’m sure some of you have been waiting for this moment for a very long time.

“You’re all on different parts of your healing journey. We all are. We always will be,” he said.

Why is Harry in the Far East?

Harry, 38, first visited Japan for the Sports Promotion Society’s Sports Values Summit. He travelled without 42-year-old wife Meghan, who remains at their home in Los Angeles with children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in LA. Meanwhile Harry and his pal Nacho Figueras went “shopping for our wives” while in Japan.

Argentine polo player Nacho, an old friend of Harry’s, shared a photo of the boys trying on sunglasses during their shopping trip.

Harry’s healing video emerged as he moved from Tokyo to Singapore.

In it, he continues: “I can assure you that this experience you’re going to have will hopefully be life-changing and you’ll come out of it a better person, for sure. So really I just wanted to say good luck with the remaining few weeks, have fun, look forward to it.

“Thank you for your service, your commitment, your determination in getting to this point. We’re going to have fun. And I can’t wait to have all of you together. Look forward to it. These last few weeks will be exciting and nervous but we’re ready. We’re ready to host you and it’s going to be the best games ever. Best games yet.”

Harry and Meghan’s divorce rumours

The Sussexes have been beset with divorce rumours for months now, with reports suggesting both have taken time away from the family home. However, a friend of the couple’s has assured fans that all is well in their marriage.

Now it’s believed that Meghan will be by Harry’s side for half of the Invictus Games, particularly his speech at the closing ceremony. The games begin on September 9 and Harry is expected to be there for the entirety.

