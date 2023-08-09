Prince Harry eyeing permanent move after solo trip without wife Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be about to ditch the States for the Far East if the Duke of Sussex’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Harry is currently in Tokyo, Japan, for the International Sports Promotion Society’s Sports Values Summit. He’s flown solo for the trip, leaving Meghan at home with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Later this week he’ll head to Singapore. And it certainly seems as if he’s happy in the Far East. In fact, he’s said he’ll move there if they’ll have him!

Prince Harry and Meghan eyeing move to Japan?

Speaking at the summit, Harry told the assembled crowds he would “happily live here if you’d have me”. He also praised the “warmth, compassion and generosity” of the “special” Japanese culture.

Of course, moving thousands of miles from home is nothing new to Harry, who upped sticks from Blighty to move Stateside back in 2020. He now lives in California with his young family. However, it seems that another visit to Japan is most definitely on the cards for the Duke of Sussex. He added: “I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit.”

He added: “Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special. I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you’d have me. Thank you for your hospitality.”

Divorce rumours

His comments come after months of speculation about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage. There have been reports that Harry had been spending time away from Meghan at local motels. There were also reports that the former actress had been staying in a hotel. Some reports even suggested that Harry had consulted divorce lawyers.

However, friends of the couple have assured fans that all is well in their marriage. And, as well as that, more recent reports have suggested that they could even be eyeing a move back to the UK. In fact, it’s been reported that they have offered to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace from the royals. The move is thought to have been made to please Harry’s brother William. It was also reported that it was hoped it would show the family the Sussexes are “serious” about returning to the fold.

What does the future hold for Harry and Meghan?

However, no matter where Harry and Meghan end up, one thing’s for sure, the Duke of Sussex’s life will “always” be about charity. Speaking in Japan, he said: “I’ve been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be.”

