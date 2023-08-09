Prince William and wife Kate are set to address the nation on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it has been reported.

While King Charles will take a step back and remember his mother “quietly and privately“, it’s thought the Prince and Princess of Wales will be front and centre when it comes to honouring the late monarch’s legacy on September 8.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 2022 at Balmoral.

The Queen died last September at Balmoral (Credit: Splash News)

William and Kate to deliver address to public

According to the Mirror‘s royal editor Russell Myers – a regular on Lorraine – the couple will honour the life and legacy of the late monarch. It’s claimed they’ll use the occasion to “look forward” while also paying tribute to the beloved Queen.

Reports suggest the message will come in the form of an address to the nation. However, it isn’t yet clear if it will form part of a televised address or something that’ll be posted on their social media.

A royal source alleged: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The royal family has been in ­transition since then. Following the coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”

Kensington Palace had no comment on the story when contacted by ED!.

King Charles to mark anniversary ‘privately’

While it’s thought the Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the anniversary publicly, King Charles will remember his beloved mother in private.

Buckingham Palace confirmed he will spend the anniversary “quietly and privately, just as the late Queen did to mark her own father’s passing”. She stayed at Sandringham in Norfolk until after the ­anniversary of George VI’s death, on February 6, following the Christmas break.

It’s thought the monarch will spend the day at Balmoral. This is where his mother passed away.

William and Kate will lead tributes to the late monarch (Credit: Splash News)

Royal summer at Balmoral

King Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps with a summer stay at Balmoral this year. However, his stay is expected to be shorter than those enjoyed by the late Queen.

The royal family – including William and Kate and their three children – will still gather, though, it’s been reported.

During the late Queen’s reign the royal family’s summer stay at Balmoral became legendary. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie and their children are all said to be expected to visit this summer.

Prince Harry is due to be in Europe over the summer for the Invictus Games. However, it has not been confirmed if he will meet up with his family, or visit them at Balmoral. The Games kick off on September 9 – the day after the late Queen’s anniversary.

