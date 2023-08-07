Why royal family won’t hold official public event to mark first anniversary of Queen’s death

The royal family won’t be holding an official public event to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, news reports have claimed today (August 7).

According to GB News, a spokesperson also said there are no plans for a private family gathering. However, it’s expected that senior royals will spend time at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire over the summer.

Instead, King Charles is expected to spend the day “quietly and privately” in a move that follows royal tradition.

Following the Queen’s tradition

The King won’t hold a public event to mark the first anniversary of his mother’s death. Instead, he will follow in her tradition. She used to mark the passing of her father, King George VI, privately at Sandringham. King George died on February 6, 1952

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age 96 on September 8 last year. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She died peacefully at her beloved Balmoral Castle with Charles and Princess Anne by her side.

The day will also mark the King’s accession to the throne.

It’s understood the King and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend any public engagements during the week of the anniversary.

The Cabinet Office has said that a national memorial to the Queen will be commissioned “in due course”.

Will Harry and Meghan join the royal family in the UK?

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will travel to Europe during the first anniversary of his grandmother’s death.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in California, will jet to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games. The contest, which was founded by Harry, is a Paralympic-style event for servicemen and women.

The games occur from September 9 until September 16 in Düsseldorf.

Meghan will reportedly moderate a farewell show for families and competitors on the final day, according to German newspaper Rheinische Post. The publication also claimed that Harry will give a closing speech.

It is not yet known whether the couple will visit the UK during their two-week trip, or bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibe, along with them.

The Invictus Games was where Harry and Meghan chose to make their first public appearance together in 2017. They were seen holding hands as they arrived at a wheelchair tennis event in Toronto, Canada.

Their ‘near catastrophic car chase’

Their joint appearance at this year’s games is set to be their first since they attended the Women in Vision Award’s in New York back in May. Meghan won an award at the event and made a passionate speech to the attendees.

At the time, they revealed they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase”. A spokesperson confirmed: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

