William and Kate set for ‘poignant’ summer getaway with their kids: ‘Important for the family to be together’

William and Kate are set for a “poignant” summer getaway with their children, a royal observer suggests.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to holiday on the royal family estate at Balmoral in coming weeks.

Extended family members are also likely to congregate at the royals’ traditional late summer base in the Highlands.

But this year, following the death of the late Queen at her Scotland home last September, the trip north may be tinged with a sadder resonance, according to a former royal correspondent.

‘It is important for the family to be together’

Jennie Bond told OK! she expects the break will “be especially poignant”. However, Jennie also believes it is “important for the family to be together at the Castle ahead of the first anniversary of the Queen’s death”.

And while Balmoral has hosted so many happy memories for the royals, the experience could be different this time around for them.

Last year, following the Queen’s passing, another royal author reflected on how personally the late monarch held the estate in her heart.

Correspondent Katie Nicholl said at the time: “I think Balmoral was the one place where she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother.

“I actually think there’s a bit of her that knew she wasn’t going to come back, I think she wanted to be in Balmoral and she wanted to pass there.”

‘Lots of outdoor activities, lots of games and family fun’

Despite such critical changes within their family, Jennie went on to speculate King Charles may wish to ensure consistency in his grandchildren’s expectations, providing a form of continuity for them.

She reflected: “So far, Charles has maintained much of his mother’s routines and traditions. There will probably be the usual rounds of walks, picnics, barbecues in the rain and dinners at the Castle. Lots of outdoor activities, lots of games and family fun.”

George, Charlotte and Louis will relish the chance to spend time with their cousins.

Furthermore, Jennie added: “George, Charlotte and Louis will relish the chance to spend time with their cousins. They all get on extremely well. And whenever Zara and Mike Tindall are around, the whole atmosphere seems so much more relaxed.”

The estate includes properties such as Tam-Na-Ghar – where William, Kate and their kids stay. The Glas-allt Shiel hunting lodge is also part of Balmoral, on the banks of Loch Muick. And Birkhall, the former Queen Mother’s residence, is now occupied by Charles and Camilla.

Jennie also said the Waleses’ children “will have a whale of a time” exploring the estate, away from cameras.

And she also noted how “hugely valued” the time at Balmoral is to the family. That’s because, not only is it rare for them to spend so much time in one another’s company, it also offers them time to relax while the kids are expending their energy!

