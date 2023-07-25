William and Kate ‘gave up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’

Kate and Prince William gave up their “dream” for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, a royal expert once claimed.

The expert claimed that the couple had a “dream” to live in London, but couldn’t due to their children. They instead opted to move to a house in Windsor.

However, their plans to leave Windsor have since been scuppered by William’s uncle, Prince Andrew.

Kate and William had plans to move home

Last year, Kate and William moved along with George, Charlotte, and Louis to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. However, after less than a year there, reports emerged that they were hoping to move into the Royal Lodge instead.

Adelaide Cottage only has four bedrooms, meanwhile, the Royal Lodge has 30. This means Adelaide Cottage is too small for Waleses to have any live in staff.

Earlier this year, when rumours began circulating about their possible move, a source said: “For now they are in Adelaide Cottage, a not immodest residence by anyone’s standards but with just four bedrooms (not even one for the nanny) they are living cheek-by-jowl.”

The source, Rebecca English, continued in the Daily Mail. “The kids go to playdates at houses far bigger and grander than theirs,” she said.

Prince Andrew ruins the Waleses’ plans

English then continued, saying: “A first-world problem admittedly, but one that would be solved if, say, a 30-room, seven-bedroom property such as Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge became free.”

Following the Queen’s death, it was reported that King Charles was attempting to have Prince Andrew evicted from the Royal Lodge. However, the Duke of York was refusing to budge, having signed a 70-year lease on the home in 2002.

Sarah Ferguson’s cancer diagnosis has seemingly put an end to the King’s eviction attempts (for now anyway). As reported earlier this month, it doesn’t seem as though the King won’t kick Fergie and Andrew out of the Royal Lodge while the Duchess recovers.

“As you would expect, it does sound very much like she and Andrew will be staying at Royal Lodge for the foreseeable because I think kicking someone out while they are recovering from cancer is not a great look,” a royal commentator said on the Pod Save the King podcast.

This means William and Kate won’t be moving in for the foreseeable.

Where did Kate and William move to?

The Waleses and their three children moved to Windsor last year. According to a royal source, this was so as to give their children as “normal a life as possible” away from London.

Speaking to Yahoo Life last year, royal expert Omid Scobie said a royal source explained that living in London was initially the “dream” for Kate and William.

However, they soon realised that it may not be the best place to raise George, Charlotte, and Louis. “They thought about moving to Norfolk, but as active senior working royals they could never be that far away from London, so that’s where Windsor came into the picture,” the source said.

Their new Windsor home was reportedly safer for the kids too. They are able to roam the 665-acre land as much as they want in safety. This is because their Windsor home has security on site.

Kensington Palace has since remained their London residence.

