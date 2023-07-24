Kate and William warned to ‘keep son Prince George away from uncle Prince Harry’ after Duke of Sussex’s concerns for future King

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William have been warned about keeping her son Prince George away from his uncle Prince Harry by a royal author.

The Duke of Sussex moved away from his family in 2020 as he and wife Meghan Markle relocated to America. They have since been living in California with their two kids – Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

Earlier this year, during the release of his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry voiced worries for his niece and nephews about them being the “spare”.

Prince Harry admitted his ‘worries’ for George, Charlotte and Louis earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s concerns for niece and nephew

George, 10, second in line to the throne while Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are third and fourth in line. Harry told the Telegraph in January: “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility.

Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.

“Out of those three children, at least, one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Now, royal author Angela Levin has warned Kate and Prince William to keep George away from the “negative influence”.

Harry had voiced worries for his niece and nephews (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate latest

Ms Levin told OK!: “George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

Meanwhile, fellow royal author Tom Bower also shared the same thoughts. He added: “Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, but after the release of Harry’s book and the Sussexes’ documentary, that’s all over. I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again.

“Of course Prince George will be oblivious to all this – Harry will simply be forever marginalised in his memory.”

A royal author has warned Kate to keep George away from Harry (Credit: Cover Images)

At the time of Harry’s comments about his niece and nephew, royal author Ingrid Seward warned the Duke of Sussex about his remarks. She told The Sun: “Harry should lay off Prince William’s children. In fact, he should lay off everybody and button it now.

“It is a very dangerous road to go down, to start talking about other people’s children. And what he says Prince William said to him is absolutely right — they are William’s responsibility and not his, so he should keep out of it.

Read more: Royal fans spot same thing in official Prince George 10th birthday picture

“It is none of Harry’s business. But Harry has become dangerous to his family, and to himself, because he can lob in his little asides whenever he wants.”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.