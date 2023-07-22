Royal fans spot same thing in official Prince George 10th birthday picture

Prince George is celebrating his 10th birthday today (July 22) with an official picture.

The young royal, who is second in line to the throne, has marked the day in true royal fashion by releasing a new portrait.

Taking to Instagram, Prince George’s parents Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their son by posting the dashing photo.

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, is celebrating his tenth birthday today (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George new official picture as he turns 10

In the snap, the Prince can be seen smiling at the camera while sitting on a large outdoor staircase.

Prince George rocked a white checkered shirt with dark turquoise trousers and brown shoes for the pic.

Captioning the post with a celebratory emoji, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: “10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!”

Prince George’s new snap was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who has produced many portraits for Wales family.

The photographer pictured Prince William with his children on Father’s Day, Prince Louis on his fifth birthday, as well as Princess Charlotte on her birthday.

Sharing the new snap of George on her Instagram page, Millie wrote: “So honoured to share with you this portrait of the charming young Prince George to celebrate his 10th birthday.

“A heartfelt thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to take his portrait. As always, feeling deeply honoured and very lucky. And wishing Prince George the very happiest of birthdays.”

Royal family members usually release an officially portrait on their birthdays (Credit: Cover Images)

Fan reaction to the portrait

Taking to Kate and William’s comment section, many fans sent their birthday wishes to Prince George on his 10th birthday, remarking just how much he’s growing into his dad.

One person said: “Happy birthday Prince George! A little Michael Middleton, a little Charles Spencer, a little Prince of Wales (and dressed like Papa as well). A gorgeous young man with the world at his feet.”

A second wrote: “He looks so grown up now and so much like his dad. Happy 10th birthday Prince George! I wish you all the best and I hope you will have a great day and a wonderful new year! We all love you.”

“Happy TENTH birthday to this handsome young man. Can’t believe you guys had your first baby a decade ago,” another added.

Someone else noted: “Prince George is a clone of his dad.”

And a fourth user commented: “Before you know he’ll be 20. Happy birthday mate.”

Prince George was born on 22 July at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. The day after his birth, he was introduced to the world as his parents stood on the Lindo Wing as the hospital.

A statement from the palace at the time, read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have formally registered the birth of Prince George.

“The Duke of Cambridge signed the birth register at Kensington Palace this morning, witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office.”

