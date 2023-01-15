Prince Harry news: Duke issued warning over comment about his George, Charlotte and Louis ‘fear’

Prince Harry has been warned about his comments over George, Charlotte and Louis in latest news.

The Duke of Sussex has been told to “lay off” his brother William’s children by a royal expert, after he claimed to want to help them.

Harry recently spoke about his “worries” over Charlotte or Louis becoming the “spare”.

Prince George is second in line to the throne while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are third and fourth in line.

Harry told the Telegraph: “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility.

“Out of those three children, at least, one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

And now royal author Ingrid Seward has issued a stark warning to Harry.

She told The Sun: “Harry should lay off Prince William’s children. In fact, he should lay off everybody and button it now.

“It is a very dangerous road to go down, to start talking about other people’s children. And what he says Prince William said to him is absolutely right — they are William’s responsibility and not his, so he should keep out of it.

“It is none of Harry’s business. But Harry has become dangerous to his family, and to himself, because he can lob in his little asides whenever he wants.”

However, Harry insists that he wants to “fix things”.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “If I see wrongdoing and a pattern of behaviour that is harming people, I will do everything I can to change it. As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us, it’s going to be someone else.”

Meanwhile, the release of Harry’s book Spare has had a major impact on his popularity.

The tell-all memoir made numerous allegations about the monarchy as well as his brother, Prince William.

Harry’s popularity plummets

According to a new poll, just 24% now think positively of Prince Harry, while 68% have a negative opinion.

This gives him the lowest-ever rating on YouGov’s royal favourability tracker, down to a shocking -44.

He is most unpopular among older Brits.

