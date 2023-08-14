Meghan Markle sending ‘signal to the world’ she is ’stressed and in need of support’

Meghan Markle made news headlines earlier today (August 14) when she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a stress patch on her inner wrist.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen over the weekend wearing a £3 NuCalm anti-stress patch on her wrist. The makers claim the patches offer a feeling of calmness.

But why was Meghan wearing it? Is she feeling stressed? Brand and culture expert Nick Ede has exclusively told ED! his thoughts.

Meghan Markle news: £3 stress patch makes waves

Nick has just been out in Los Angeles and told us he thinks Meghan is wearing the stress patch to help the brand boost its profile.

“Meghan supports new businesses and she is helping the brand get more recognition. She one of the world’s biggest brand platforms. So for her to wear it and show it off can be a huge endorsement,” he said.

Speculating about how the patch could be helping, Nick then added: “Meghan is constantly in the public eye and scrutinised a lot. This brand can help her as it uses the patch to track stress on an app.” When asked what could be causing her possible stress, he speculated: “I suspect being constantly scrutinised would make anyone feel anxious.”

However, Nick also said that he thinks wearing the patch in such a visible place could be a cry for help for Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured wearing the patch on her inner wrist. She had her coat sleeves rolled up. And, Nick added, Los Angeles is in the middle of a heatwave. So he said the placement is a little “suspicious”.

He told us: “Los Angeles is in the middle of a heatwave so wearing a coat with a suspiciously rolled-up sleeve exposing the patch makes me think there is a deal on the table or an investment happening. Or maybe she she is just sending a signal to the world that she’s stressed and in need of support.”

‘People in LA really like Meghan and Harry’

Brand and culture expert Nick is just back from a trip across the pond. And, while he didn’t bump into Meghan while he was over there, he does have an insight into how Meghan and Prince Harry are being received across the pond.

“Everyone loves the royal family in the US,” he told ED!. “Harry and Meghan are on the front pages of all the magazines, so their fame is not going anywhere,” he then added.

It also seems like their transatlantic move was a good idea. Nick concluded: “People in LA really like them and love that they have made Montecito their home.”

