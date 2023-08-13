King Charles has been urged by the public to strip Prince Harry of his royal title, a recent poll has revealed.

As reported by the Mail on Sunday, 52% of the 1,504 people asked by Deltapoll supported the move. It would see Prince Harry being removed from the line of succession and blocked from ever becoming King.

With him being fifth in line to the throne, behind Prince William and his three children, it is unlikely it would ever happen. But the people have spoken, and despite 27% opposing the idea and 21% not caring, the majority want him stripped of his birthright.

Just over half of those asked thought that the Duke of Sussex and his family should have their titles revoked too.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020. The controversial couple moved to California and now reside in a mansion in Montecito. They live with their two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, and they all still hold their royal titles.

Public opinion of Prince Harry deteriorated

Another telling question suggests that public opinion of Prince Harry has deteriorated in the past year.

The survey asked: “How would you say your view of Prince Harry has changed, if at all, since the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022?”

And 45% of those asked said they liked Harry less after the last year. Only 12% said their opinion of him improved.

Over the past year, Harry hasn’t exactly ingratiated himself with royalists – or the Royal Family for that matter.

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare was released in January. In the book, he accused his family of driving him away through their treatment of his wife Meghan. He alleges his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him and verbally abused Meghan. He also claims King Charles said he couldn’t financially support the couple and the family blindsided him and Meghan when negotiating their emigration.

To coincide with the memoir, he took part in a scathing ITV interview, in which he doubled down on his claims.

Added to that, Harry and Meghan – the couple’s Netflix documentary – was released the month before. It was less than complimentary of the royals, with Meghan accusing her in-laws of racism and unfair treatment. Harry and his brother William’s relationship is reported to be increasingly strained.

Meghan dealt birthday snub

In the latest blow to the Sussexes’ relationship with the royals, none of them wished Meghan a happy birthday.

The former Suits star was spotted celebrating her 42nd birthday last week (August 4). She went to a film screening of Barbie with friends and an Italian meal with Harry. But it was radio silence from the royals in the UK, as nobody sent any public well-wishes.

The Daily Mail claims that a royal aide said that birthday posts are only shared for working royals. However, both Kate and William’s account, and Camilla and Charles’ sent happy birthday last year.

