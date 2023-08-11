Brits thrilled as King Charles ousts Prince Andrew in huge royal reshuffle

The latest royal family news has provided a source of glee for many Brits as they expressed their delight after King Charles appeared to oust Prince Andrew as part of a mass reshuffle.

The King announced the shake-up via the official Royal Family Twitter account this morning (August 11).

King Charles has announced a royal reshuffle today (Credit: Splash News)

A press release announced: “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working members of the Royal Family. The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 11, 2023

It links to an announcement on the Royal Family website detailing new honorary military roles for members of the royal family.

New titles are listed for Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate, the Wessexes, Princess Anne and even the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife. But there is no mention of Prince Andrew at all…

Prince Andrew loses military titles

The disgraced Duke of York had his military appointments taken away from him in 2019 and formally returned to the late Queen in 2022.

As of today’s announcement, several of his former titles now belong to other members of the royal family. Sophie Wessex has now been made Colonel in Chief of The Royal Irish Regiment. Similarly, Kate has replaced Andrew and is now Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

Prince Andrew had his military appointments taken away in 2019 and given back to the Queen last year (Credit: BBC)

Brits react to latest royal family news

The royal news seemed to go down well on social media.

Just wonderful.

“Nice to see it!” one person said, followed by applause emojis. “Just wonderful!” tweeted somebody else. A third also called the new military appointments: “Impeccable choices.” Another added: “Kate and Sophie are handed disgraced Andrew‘s old roles.” Another added: “Slowly wiping the undesirables from the working family. Good for them!”

In particular, many people seemed happy to see the popular royal ladies getting their time in the spotlight. “I’m so happy to see Sophie getting some recognition for being a loyal hardworking member of the family,” tweeted one person. “Strong women, great role models,” said somebody else. Another also agreed: “Wonderful news. Congratulations to both the lovely ladies.”

The news comes amid rumours that the King wants his brother to move out of Royal Lodge. Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2003, when he signed a 75-year lease on the property. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson continues to live there with him, despite the couple getting divorced back in 1996.

Prince Andrew has kept a low profile for some years amid allegations of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: Police swoop on OnlyFans model as she conducts photoshoot on front lawn of Windsor Castle: ‘This is not Magaluf!’

So what do you think of this story? Head on over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave us a comment.