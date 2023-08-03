Prince William’s hope for George, Charlotte and Louis amid ‘sadness’ over losing Harry as his ‘wingman’

Prince William will want his three children to maintain their strong bond as they progress through life, a royal observer has suggested.

Jennie Bond reckons the Prince of Wales will keenly feel such sibling solidarity is important in light of claims about his own relationship with brother Prince Harry.

The former BBC royal correspondent made comparisons with how Princess Anne supports King Charles in his role as monarch.

And she also highlighted how Prince George may come to rely on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as second in line to the throne.

Prince William with his wife Princess Kate and children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William ‘hope for his children’

Jennie claimed to OK! magazine: “Hopefully the three of them will remain close for the rest of their lives. I’m sure William feels that even more strongly now that his own relationship with his brother has broken down.

I’m sure William feels that even more strongly now that his own relationship with his brother has broken down.

“They are in a unique position as future monarch and senior members of the royal family. We see now how important the Princess Royal is to King Charles.”

She continued: “They are close in age, they grew up together within Palace walls, and now Anne is Charles’ confidant, support and friend, as well as sister.”

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte could have roles supporting their brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Jennie went on to note how there isn’t all that much difference between the ages of George, Charlotte and Louis, either.

And she expressed hope the bonds they are making in childhood will continue throughout their lives.

Furthermore, Jennie also lamented how her thoughts make it “even sadder” the Prince of Wales “no longer” has the Duke of Sussex as his “wingman”.

Royal summer holiday

In other news concerning the Waleses and their children, the whole family is expected to head to Balmoral for a summer holiday over the coming weeks.

Jennie recently suggested their break might be tinged with a certain poignancy this year. And that’s because it is the first full family gathering for the traditional royal family seasonal getaway since the passing of the Queen last September.

She also noted how, in her estimation, King Charles is likely to wish to maintain a sense of continuity in what his grandchildren may expect from their Scottish trip.

The Walses are expected at Balmoral over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, Jennie also believes George, Charlotte and Louis will have “a whale of a time” exploring the grounds while staying at the Tam-Na-Ghar property there.

She recently told OK!: “So far, Charles has maintained much of his mother’s routines and traditions. There will probably be the usual rounds of walks, picnics, barbecues in the rain and dinners at the Castle. Lots of outdoor activities, lots of games and family fun.”

Read more: William and Kate set for ‘poignant’ summer getaway with their kids: ‘Important for the family to be together’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.