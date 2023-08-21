Claims Prince Harry and King Charles ‘will have peace talks in coming weeks’ dashed already?

Claims that Prince Harry and King Charles are set for peace talks have been slammed by royal sources.

It was reported over the weekend that the King and his son would be meeting up to smooth out relations next month.

Prince Harry is coming back to the UK next month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry set for ‘peace talks’?

Harry and the King were set for peace talks next month, according to one royal source.

The Duke of Sussex is set to stop off in London next month as he travels to Germany for the Invictus Games. King Charles, meanwhile, is expected to return to Buckingham Palace around the same time.

The pair are reportedly set to meet in an attempt to resolve long-standing tensions within the Royal Family.

According to one source, royal staff are preparing for planned “peace talks” between the duo on September 17.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” they told OK! magazine.

Charles is set to meet with his son, according to a source (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry to meet without Meghan?

The source then continued. “The King has a scheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet his son,” they said.

“Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak,” they then added.

Charles is reportedly set to tell Harry that he was upset by some of the claims he made in his bombshell autobiography, Spare.

Meghan isn’t expected to be present at the meeting next month. This is despite the fact that she will be accompanying her husband to Germany for the Invictus Games.

Harry won’t be meeting with the King anytime soon, according to a source (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Peace talks claims slammed

However, today (Monday, August 21) it has been reported that there won’t be any peace talks after all.

According to The Daily Beast – friends of the King and Prince William have slammed claims that Harry is set for peace talks with them.

A friend of the King has claimed that while they believe Charles wants to keep the door open for a reconciliation, he won’t be having peace talks with his son three days before an important state visit to France.

A friend of William also said: “Charles won’t be seeing Harry and nor will William. No chance. He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book and said about him on Netflix.”

A source previously told the publication that William feels “betrayed” by his brother.

“I think it is completely understandable that right now William is still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done,” they said.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Harry’s reps for comment.

Read more: England’s Lionesses ‘guaranteed to be honoured by King Charles’ following World Cup success

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.