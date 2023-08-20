The latest Prince Harry news has seen a well-placed source allege that the Duke of Sussex and his father King Charles have “set a date” for face-to-face “peace talks”.

It’s claimed that staff are trying to “fine-tune” the details at the moment. However, it’s claimed that Meghan Markle won’t be invited to attend.

It’s hoped that the talks could lead to a reconciliation between father and son, and then presumably the rest of the royal family.

King Charles is thought to be preparing to meet his youngest son Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Reconciliation on the cards?

According to OK!, reconciliation could be on the horizon as Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry’s office try to broker peace talks.

According to a source, Harry is due to fly back to California via London when the Invictus Games end in Germany next month. It’s claimed that talks are likely to take place in person on September 17.

The source speculated: “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf. The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

First meeting since the launch of Spare

If it happens it’ll certainly be a milestone meeting for the pair. They aren’t thought to have sat down together since the launch of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The King loves his son very much. But he has been mortally wounded by what he has done.

The source went on to allege: “The King loves his son very much. But he has been mortally wounded by what he has done. He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.”

They then revealed the condition King Charles is expected to place on Harry amid any return to the royal fold.

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” they said.

Although she’ll be at the Invictus Games in Europe, it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Meghan will be invite along to the peace talks (Credit: Splash News)

What about Meghan?

Harry’s wife Meghan is travelling to the Invictus Games with her husband. It’s not known if their children will travel to Europe, too.

However, it seems that Meghan will be left out of any peace talks between father and son. The source went on to claim that it’s “highly unlikely” she would be invited to attend.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry’s emotional speech about ‘family’

The news comes after Harry’s Heart of Invictus trailer was revealed.

In it, he made a passionate speech about “family”. A reconciliation with his is well overdue…

