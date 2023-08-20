King Charles looking right and Prince Harry looking to camera
Royals

Prince Harry and King Charles ‘set date for face-to-face peace talks’

Reconciliation on the way?

By Nancy Brown

The latest Prince Harry news has seen a well-placed source allege that the Duke of Sussex and his father King Charles have “set a date” for face-to-face “peace talks”.

It’s claimed that staff are trying to “fine-tune” the details at the moment. However, it’s claimed that Meghan Markle won’t be invited to attend.

It’s hoped that the talks could lead to a reconciliation between father and son, and then presumably the rest of the royal family.

King Charles wearing a morning suit and medals
King Charles is thought to be preparing to meet his youngest son Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Reconciliation on the cards?

According to OK!, reconciliation could be on the horizon as Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry’s office try to broker peace talks.

According to a source, Harry is due to fly back to California via London when the Invictus Games end in Germany next month. It’s claimed that talks are likely to take place in person on September 17.

The source speculated: “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf.  The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”

First meeting since the launch of Spare

If it happens it’ll certainly be a milestone meeting for the pair. They aren’t thought to have sat down together since the launch of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The King loves his son very much. But he has been mortally wounded by what he has done.

The source went on to allege: “The King loves his son very much. But he has been mortally wounded by what he has done. He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.”

They then revealed the condition King Charles is expected to place on Harry amid any return to the royal fold.

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle standing together looking at the camera
Although she’ll be at the Invictus Games in Europe, it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Meghan will be invite along to the peace talks (Credit: Splash News)

What about Meghan?

Harry’s wife Meghan is travelling to the Invictus Games with her husband. It’s not known if their children will travel to Europe, too.

However, it seems that Meghan will be left out of any peace talks between father and son. The source went on to claim that it’s “highly unlikely” she would be invited to attend.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry’s emotional speech about ‘family’

The news comes after Harry’s Heart of Invictus trailer was revealed.

In it, he made a passionate speech about “family”. A reconciliation with his is well overdue…

Read more: William and Kate’s marriage ‘not as perfect as it seems’

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Phil Spencer straight faced against a flower wall
Phil Spencer breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute to his parents following their sudden deaths
Princess Andre smiling at event, Peter Andre on This Morning
Peter Andre ‘struggling beyond belief’ over daughter Princess’ new boyfriend: ‘I have very strict rules in my house’
Les Dennis smirking with Amanda Holden looking serious
Les Dennis’ shock ‘dig’ at ex Amanda Holden
Lauren Hemp of the Lionesses in action
Lionesses’ World Cup pay ‘revealed’ as they lose 1-0 to Spain in the final
Spain players celebrate following their World Cup final win against Lionesses, Mary Earps appears emotional
Lionesses’ World Cup final match against Spain hit by series of blunders: ‘BBC wasting OUR licence fees AGAIN!’
Phil Spencer being interviewed on Lorraine
Phil Spencer’s parents die in ‘tragic’ accident: ‘They were together at the end’