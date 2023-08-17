Prince Harry makes emotional speech about ‘family’ as new Netflix trailer drops

The latest Prince Harry news has seen the first trailer for his new Netflix project, Heart of Invictus, drop with a dramatic trailer.

Prince Harry’s five-part Netflix series won’t start until August 30. However, the trailer – released last night (August 16) – has already been watched by more 60,000 eager fans on YouTube.

It will shine a light on his Invictus Games and the injured military personnel and veterans who take part.

Prince Harry releases the trailer for upcoming Netflix series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry news: Dramatic trailer drops

The trailer kicks off with Prince Harry telling a packed audience: “It is here at the Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level.”

While sharing clips of competitors training and telling viewers about their stories, Prince Harry said the show doesn’t focus on what caused them their injury, but how they recovered and became a community again. In one clip, shelling can be heard while a Ukrainian coach is filmed talking about the war in the country.

Prince Harry remains rather prominent throughout the trailer and also delivers an emotional speech about family.

“If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus,” he said.

Following their split from the royal family, Meghan and Harry signed a deal with Netflix. In December 2022, they launched their own documentary series, Harry & Meghan, which detailed their criticism regarding their treatment by the royals.

It is unknown how much their deal with Netflix is worth. However, the Mirror reports it could be as much as $112 million (£88 million).

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a hefty deal with Netflix (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry’s mixed emotions

Prior to the release of the trailer, Prince Harry shared a video opening up to the athletes. “I hope you are excited and probably a bit nervous. I’m both. But I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again. It’s been too long. It’ll be the best Games ever,” he expressed.

Harry praised the contestants for embarking on the next step on their “healing journey” while confessing he is in the middle of one himself. Singer Rita Ora has been announced to perform at the Invictus Games’ closing ceremony on September 16.

Fans react to the trailer

Unsurprisingly, fans are keen to watch the upcoming series of Heart of Invictus and have already shared their thoughts from the trailer alone.

“The trailer is already so awesome and focus on the wounded veterans. I am excited to watch these veterans. This has been a cause to Harry’s heart since after his first tour and I’m happy to see him working to make these vets life better,” one user wrote.

“This is so moving to me on a deep level. Gave me chills and choked me up a bit watching this. The message of the Invictus Games and organization is beyond inspirational. It’s life altering and changing,” another person shared. “Looks incredible and I can’t wait to watch it!” a third user remarked.

