Princess Anne’s ‘position in official coronation photo shows King Charles’ true feelings towards sister’

Princess Anne featured in an official photograph from King Charles‘ coronation released at this weekend’s celebrations.

The Princess Royal has often been branded the “most hard-working royal” by fans, and always seems to win over the public with her behaviour during engagements and events. And it seems the King has clocked fans’ reactions too.

On Monday (May 8), an official photograph was released to the royal family’s social media pages. It showed the King and Queen Camilla stood with senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Anne.

Anne’s position in official coronation photo has a ‘meaning’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne at coronation

The picture showed Charles and Camilla in the centre. The Prince and Princess of Wales stood next to Camilla. Meanwhile, Anne was stood next to her older brother.

The King knows how popular she is, so it’s no accident his sister is next door to him.

But according to an expert, the positioning of the royals is “no accident”. Public relations expert Richard Fitzwilliams told MailOnline how the gesture shows just how Charles “appreciates” his sister.

Princess Anne’s ‘position in photo is significant’

“Anne’s been at it a long long time, she knows the ropes,” he explained. “The King knows how popular she is, so it’s no accident his sister is next door to him.

“It shows how much he appreciates her and how much he will be relying on her, she is extremely popular and has a high profile.” He went on to claim that the public are aware of Anne and “respect her” – which is “very important”.

Richard also claimed that the portrait of the most famous family in the world signified “the people who the King can depend on”.

Anne joined in on the celebrations for her brother’s big day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Love that Princess Anne is right at The King’s side’

Fans went wild over the sweet snap of the royals and were quick to comment on the positioning of the King’s sister.

“Love that Princess Anne is right at the King’s side in the coronation portraits. They were side by side in 1953 and, 70 years on, remain the same. What a special tribute from a king to his sister,” one fan noted.

Echoing their thoughts, another person said: “Princess Anne will always be by King Charles’ side. No matter what number in line to the throne she is. That’s what siblings do for each other.”

And a third gushed: “Camilla may have his heart but Anne is his rock, he can tell her anything I guess in complete confidence.”

Princess Anne stuns royal fans with ‘outstanding’ role

It comes after Anne left royal fans stunned at the coronation with her important role. The Princess Royal took on the grand job of Gold-Stick-in-waiting. On horseback behind the new King and Queen Consort, she led their procession from Westminister Abbey to Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne’s role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting is one of great historical importance in the royal family.

What is the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting?

The title has existed since back in 15th century times, when two bodyguards stuck closely to the monarch at all times to protect him or her from danger. These were called the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting and Silver-Stick-in-Waiting after the colours of the heads on the staffs they used to hold. Nowadays, the roles only feature in special occasions such as the coronation.

Princess Anne was chosen as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the coronation in recognition of her dedication to her royal duties. She was eligible for the role as a colonel of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment.

