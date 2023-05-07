Princess Anne stuns royal fans with ‘outstanding’ role at King Charles’ coronation

Princess Anne stunned royal fans yesterday with her important role at the coronation. The Princess Royal took on the grand job of Gold-Stick-in-waiting. On horseback behind the new King and Queen Consort, she led their procession from Westminister Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne’s role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting is one of great historical importance in the royal family.

Princess Anne headed a spectacular procession (Credit: Sky News)

What is the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting?

The title has existed since back in 15th century times, when two bodyguards stuck closely to the monarch at all times to protect him or her from danger. These were called the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting and Silver-Stick-in-Waiting after the colours of the heads on the staffs they used to hold.

We forget that Anne is 72 years old. What an outstanding Princess Royal she is.

Nowadays, the roles only feature in special occasions such as the coronation.

Princess Anne was chosen as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting for the coronation in recognition of her dedication to her royal duties. She was eligible for the role as a colonel of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment.

Princess Anne was chosen as King Charles’ Gold-Stick-in-Waiting (Credit: CBC News)

Yesterday, the former Olympian rode on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Gold State Carriage. The powerful princess led 6,000 members of the armed forces on the procession from Westminister Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Princess Anne, Royal Colonel of the Blue and Royals, rides behind the King and Queen (her brother and sister-in-law in the role “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting”. It means she is entrusted with the monarch’s personal safety 👑 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/gDMhe7MJIS — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2023

The Princess Royal recently joked in an interview that the duty had solved any outfit dilemmas. She told CBC news: “That is a role I was asked if I’d like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”

Princess Anne stuns royal fans

Princess Anne’s impressive role in yesterday’s coronation stunned many royal fans. Many even headed to Twitter to rave about the popular royal. “As always, a strong lovely lady,” one person tweeted.

She is absolutely amazing

Somebody else also said: “Best horse rider there. Former Olympian. Far more comfortable on a horse than in a coach.”

Another person tweeted: “Has Princess Anne been the cool one all along? She is pulling this look off!” Someone else said: “Princess Anne is 72 years old and riding a horse in full uniform, with a sword. She is absolutely amazing!”

Another wrote: “We forget that Anne is 72 years old. What an outstanding Princess Royal she is.”

Elsewhere, there was some joking about whether Anne had taken on another secret role during the coronation.

“So Princess Anne, you have one mission. Just sit right in front of Harry with a massive red feather on top of your hat. Perfect. Nailed it. Mission accomplished.”#Coronation pic.twitter.com/HGRIqHXN9k — James Melville (@JamesMelville) May 6, 2023

Many viewers commented on her “well placed feather” that obscured Prince Harry’s face during the National Anthem.

