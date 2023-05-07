Royal fans convinced they spotted Zara Tindall ‘falling asleep’ during King Charles’ coronation

Zara Tindall left royal fans convinced that they had spotted her ‘falling asleep’ during her uncle King Charles’ coronation yesterday.

Princess Anne‘s 41-year-old daughter sat alongside her husband Mike Tindall at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6). The Tindalls were also positioned on the same row as Zara’s brother Peter Phillips – but two rows behind their mother. However, the couple’s three children – Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two, – were not on hand for the service.

Seating plans aside, Zara and Mike were still on display and visible on many occasions that cameras weren’t focused on the King and Queen Camilla. And some of those watching at home reckoned Zara may have been resting her eyes, following reports the previous night may have been a late one for the Tindalls.

Zara Tindall, in blue, sat with her husband and other relatives at the coronation of her uncle King Charles at Westminster Abbey yesterday (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Zara Tindall at coronation

Silver-medallist Olympian Zara stunned in her coronation outfit, a blue and white custom dress by designer Laura Green. Zara accessorised her look with a pale blue hat with chiffon detailing. She also caught the eye of many observers with her earrings, reportedly 18ct White Gold drop earrings from Calleija which retail for £29,900.

However, amid the admiration expressed on social media by royal fans for her attire, others pondered whether a get together with relatives on the Friday evening left Zara a little overtired.

Zara and Mike did not join other members of the royal family – including her mother – as they assembled on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Zara Tindall ‘falling asleep’ at the coronation?

According to reports, the Tindalls joined other royals in Mayfair at Oswald’s for celebrations the night before the coronation. Additionally, the Friday (May 5) night socialising reportedly continued after they left at 11pm at private club The Arts Club.

Photographs were also published of Zara and Mike in the street after leaving as they reportedly looked for a taxi. A source is said to have told MailOnline: “After leaving Oswald’s they carried on their evening partying at nearby the Arts Club where they left at approximately 2am.”

The witness also alleged they were “stumbling in the street while taking in all the coronation bunting before getting into a taxi home”. Just hours later, the couple attended the 11am service for King Charles.

It seems like Zara Tindall had a short night from Friday to Saturday 😴 😁 🎥 BBC #Coronation pic.twitter.com/4dSIS1kaoB — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) May 7, 2023

‘What a woman!’

Onlookers giggled as they claimed Zara may have inspected the inside of her eyelids at one point. One said: “Zara Tindall appeared to fall asleep at one point.”

Zara Tindall appeared to fall asleep at one point.

Someone else shared a video of Zara on TikTok, writing: “Zara Tindall falls asleep at the coronation.” Someone replied in the comments: “Just giving her eyes a little rest.”

Another added: “Just resting her eyes,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Others on Twitter also marvelled at how Zara looked so “terrific” despite reportedly being out until the early hours.

“Zara Tindall looks like this at 9am even after leaving the pre coronation dinner at 2am the same day. What a woman!” one tweeted.

Someone else chipped in: “Zara Tindall had a GREAT hat. So fun and fluffy and pretty. Colour is perfection on her as is the stand-up collar and white lining and how about that brooch? She looks terrific imho #coronation.”

And another person put it: “Zara Tindall looks absolutely beautiful.”

