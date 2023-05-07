William and Kate share beautiful behind the scenes video of coronation with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a beautiful behind the scenes Instagram video from the coronation of King Charles.

The intimate clip shows the Prince and Princess of Wales preparing ahead of yesterday’s ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The polished footage also gave previously-unseen glimpses of the Waleses’ children in the parts they played on their grandfather’s big day.

Kate and William made a balcony appearance yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate coronation clip

The video begins with royal dad William ushering his daughter Princess Charlotte, eight, and her younger brother Prince Louis, five, into cars.

Charlotte is open-mouthed as she reacts with joy before she and her family step down and make their way to the service. Their mother Kate is also shown holding together her stunning outfit as a car door is held open for her. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress in ivory silk crepe with silver bullion for Saturday’s (May 6) event. She also donned an eye-catching headpiece made of silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork.

But aside from giving royal fans a good look at what Kate was wearing, the sweet vid also contained other highlights of the Waleses’ coronation experience.

Prince William and Prince George line up with the coronation pages of honour on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Thank you to everyone’

The family were shown waving from a carriage during the procession to the Abbey, as well as back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony. Scenes from the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace were also included, alongside footage of just a fraction of the military participating in celebrations.

On Instagram, the post’s caption read: “What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

How William and Kate fans reacted

Many of those commenting about the video on Insta were very impressed with how the Waleses’ performed.

“Your family were a credit to you and a joy for us all to see today,” one person wrote, addressing William and Kate directly.

Your family were a credit to you and a joy for us all to see today.

Another noted how observing the Waleses’ children was a highlight for them. They wrote: “An incredible day with wonderful memories for all of us. Louis always makes me giggle… he’s such a cutie and Charlotte is so beautiful and aware and George impeccably behaved. Such a beautiful family. You should be so proud which I’m sure you are.”

Prince Louis caused a stir with royal fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, someone else was impressed with how the clip’s footage was put together. “What a day portrayed in the most beautiful way. Thank you for all that you do and sharing this in the most splendid way through exceptional storytelling,” they reflected.

However, even though Prince Harry did not feature in the clip, his coronation involvement was still mentioned. One commenter brought him up as they wrote: “Congratulations everyone but it still disgusts me that Harry was not part of it. Regardless of what he has or hasn’t done he is still King Charles’ son! To not have him involved is just outrageous and to keep him off the balcony is a joke and ‘rules’ need to change.”

