Prince Harry and Prince Charles are said to be "rock solid" 'despite Megxit fallout'

The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince Charles is "rock solid", despite the reported fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping away from royal duties, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun Online, 35-year-old Harry has spent several hours with his father since he, wife Meghan Markle - but not baby son Archie -returned to the UK last week.

And insiders are reported to have told the tabloid news outlet that Charles is helping support his son’s plans for the future - and his advice has been closely listened to.

Noting that the Duke has always been "incredibly close" to his dad, the unnamed source reckons that has not changed at all with everything that has been happening in the last few months.

Charles is said to have hoped that Harry and Meghan would remain royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They are reported to have said: "Of course everybody, Prince Charles included, would rather that Harry and Meghan had remained as part of the Royal Family.

"Charles, in particular, felt that the work and causes Harry and Meghan were embarking on could be really served by remaining within the Royal household. But like any loving father, now Harry has made his decision Charles is keen to support him.

Harry hugely respects his father’s opinion and has welcomed the advice he has given him.

"Since Harry came back he has seen his father and they have discussed what Harry wants to do in the future. Harry hugely respects his father’s opinion and has welcomed the advice he has given him."

It was reported earlier this week that Harry held a four-hour meeting with his grandmother the Queen last weekend.

Harry and his dad are said to be "close" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She reportedly told him he will "always be welcomed back" into the royal life.

The 93-year-old monarch is believed to have ended the talk by saying: "You are much loved and will always be welcomed back."

Harry’s talk with his grandmother took place in Windsor Castle, where he joined the Queen for a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future.

A royal source told The Sun newspaper: "The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece.

"When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned.

"Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind."

Since returning to the UK, Harry and Meghan have also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, the couple's first joint official engagement since announcing their decision to step back from their roles as senior royals.

Their official royal duties will end on March 31 and they will then work to become "financially independent" while splitting their time between the UK and North America.

The couple are set to visit the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and it's also been confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on March 8, with further details yet to be announced.

Harry chats with Lewis Hamilton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

