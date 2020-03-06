William and Kate share romantic photo in Ireland after three-day tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have thanked the people of Ireland for their warm welcome during a successful royal tour.

The couple have been met with crowds on each stop of their three-day whirlwind tour aimed at improving relations between Britain and its closest neighbour.

William and Kate posted a picture of them taking a sunny walk on Howth Cliffs, near Dublin, on their official Kensington Palace Instagram page.

They also shared picture of the many letters they have received from children across Ireland.

The pair posted on Instagram: "Go raibh mile maith agaibh, a chairde go leir in Eirinn. Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!

"Swipe to wee a sample of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland.

"Thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess."

The Duke and Duchess saw Dublin, Galway, County Meath and County Kildare on the trip that many thought was important for strengthening ties post-Brexit.

They took the opportunity to urge the two countries not to be "bound by the wrongs of the past" and instead to form a strong bond.

The Duchess showed off her skills on the sports field (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince William said: "Of course, the changing relationship between the UK and the EU will require us to work together, to ensure that the relationship between Ireland and the UK remains just as strong.

"I am confident that friendship, understanding and a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future will ensure that the unique and precious bond between our people is not broken."

The Duke and Duchess had a busy three days, and also became the first royals to ever visit a Gaelic Athletic Association Club, which promotes tradition Gaelic games such as hurling or or carmogie.

Kate, who is a huge hockey fan, showed her prowess on the field when she had a go at hurling and whacked the ball into the heavens.

The couple spent three days in Ireland (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate's wardrobe has been on-form for this trip, opting for the traditionally Irish colour of green and younger, fresher designers.

At a tour of the Guinness Storehouse she wore a £1,595 emerald gown by The Vampire's Wife, a brand also favoured by Princess Beatrice.

She also wore a shirt from the new collaboration between Alexa Chung and Barbour for a blustery walk on the Irish clifftops.

