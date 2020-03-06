Meghan shares cute update on baby Archie as she returns to UK

Meghan made a rare comment about baby Archie last night as she and Prince Harry attended the Endeavor Awards.

Meghan and Harry attended the Endeavor Awards last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan beams as she steps out for first official UK engagement with Harry since royal split

The Duchess, who looked gorgeous in a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, spoke to attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband, Lee 'Frank' Spencer, was nominated for an award.

He is ten months now and is into everything.

During their chat, Meghan spoke about her son, Archie Harrison, with Claire recalling to ITV News afterwards: "She said 'oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'"

Meghan made a rare comment about baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan and Harry to announce pregnancy this year?

Meghan is back in the UK as she and husband Harry carry out their final official engagements before stepping down as working members of the royal family.

It was their first joint appearance since announcing their decision to divide their time between the UK and North America in January.

Meghan stepped out in a stunning Victoria Bechkam dress (Credit: SplashMedia.com

Harry thanked guests for their support during his speech at the event.

He said: "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you."

He later added: "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours."

Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you.

Meghan and Harry were at the awards to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting challenges over the last year.

As Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the ceremony, she admitted it was "very nice to be back".

She told the crowd inside the venue: "It's very nice to be back. It's the third year I've had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It's just the most inspiring space."

Meghan and Harry are carrying out their final Royal engagements (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Queen's former press secretary brands Meghan and Harry 'spiteful and inconsiderate'

The couple, who have been criticised for not bringing baby Archie with them to the UK so the royal family can see him, will step down from royal duties on March 31.

They will visit the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and it's also been confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on March 8, with further details yet to be announced.

The Commonwealth Service on March 9 will be one of Meghan and Harry's final official engagements.

Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.