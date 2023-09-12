Prince William’s ‘late-minute text to Harry’ days after the Queen’s death

Prince William and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, put their differences aside a year ago when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died, but who reached out to who?

Royal fans were both puzzled and delighted when they saw the royal brothers at Windsor Castle. The pair and their wives looked at messages and flowers left by the public.

It was the first outing together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had relocated to the US and stepped back from royal duties. But how did it come about?

Prince William reached out to his brother last year after their grandmother passed away (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news: William reached for the phone

It was claimed that Prince William was the one to extend the olive branch and ask his brother and his wife, Meghan Markle, to join himself and Kate on their walk.

The royal quartet dressed in black and walked for 40 minutes together.

Onlookers struggled to sense the tone with the family grieving their loss and whether their interaction was strained. However, many called their dynamic awkward.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan’s invite came last minute, with William sending his brother a text asking him to join the pair just an hour beforehand.

Prince William’s relationship with his brother has been stained for many years (Credit: YouTube)

The text was sent

Last year, a royal source told the Daily Mail: “It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland [where the Queen died].”

The publication claimed it was William’s decision and “absolutely not the case” that Charles directed William to text his brother. It was claimed that William texted Harry with a proposed time to go and see the flowers left by the public. And it was a text which Harry is said to have acknowledged.

At the time, many speculated that the walkabout’s delay was due to William and Harry discussing their plans. It was pushed back from its scheduled 4.30pm slot by 45 minutes.

Is there hope for them now?

A year on, the royal family decided to honour the late monarch in their own private way. But are there any signs of the brothers reuniting anytime soon?

Harry and William have seen each other occasionally since Megxit, with the pair both attending King Charles’ coronation.

According to Bella magazine, William wants to make amends with his brother but it’s Kate who putting her foot down. A source claimed: “When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight.”

There has also been a claim that Harry and Meghan are willing to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace. This is to show how serious they are about mending their relationship.

It has also been reported that Harry and Kate have exchanged phone calls amid the royal rift.

A source alleged to Closer: “Harry’s relationship with Kate has remained intact. And it means an awful lot to Harry that she continues to show support and especially during desperate times like this when the chips are down.”

