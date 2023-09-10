Prince William reveals emotional reason cousin Zara Tindall left him in tears

In latest Prince William news, the royal has revealed the emotional reason cousin Zara Tindall left him ‘sobbing’.

The 41-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Mike Tindall, on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Former rugby pro and I’m A Celeb star Mike is married to Zara and they share daughters Mia, nine, Lena, five, and son Lucas, two.

However, during their candid chat, William opened up about the time his cousin Zara “left him in pieces”.

Prince William has opened up about the emotional moment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

William was joined by wife Kate on the podcast – which is also hosted by James Haskell and Alex Payne.

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, William opened up about his love of sport. And things took an emotionless turn when he recalled “the only time” he had shed a tear while watching sport.

He said: “The only time I’ve ever cried watching a sport is when Zara won, I think it was the European Championship. I was in Exmoor at the time camping.”

Princess Kate then added: “Yeah I can remember because you came back and you said ‘I’ve never been so proud of anyone.'”

Zara is a mega-successful equestrienne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William was ‘in pieces’

William then went on to recall the emotional moment watching his cousin bag an award. He said: “We were all hustled around a phone watching it and she’s there and she’s blubbing away, the flag was going up and I was just like [in] a thousand pieces.” He went on: “I was so proud, and that’s the thing that sport can make you do.”

I was so proud, and that’s the thing that sport can make you do.

Zara bagged two gold medals in both individual and group competitions in 2005 at the European Eventing Championship in Blenheim. She also won individual gold and team silver medals at the World Equestrian Games in 2006. As well as a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mike wouldn’t do Strictly because of Zara

While Mike won the nation over during his stint on I’m A Celeb last year, he has no plans for the *other* big entertainment show.

In February, he revealed his wife Zara is the reason he wouldn’t do Strictly Come Dancing. The rugby star made his confession while speaking to HELLO! at the Legends of Rugby Awards at the Grovesnor House Hotel on Park Lane.

When asked if he’d ever do Strictly, Mike replied: “I’d probably say no to Strictly.” He then joked: “It’s divorce, I reckon isn’t it, you don’t want that – it’s not in my remit.”

Zara and Mike are married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall and Zara

In May, Mike and Zara attended big major royal event to celebrate King Charles’ reign. The couple attended the King’s coronation in May at Westminster Abbey.

But, speaking later on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike admitted a bit of frustration over his seating during the ceremony. Mike and Zara were sat together in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands.

He said: “You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front row seat, but. It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

Read more: The Queen’s ‘grave concerns’ about Kate before she married into the royal family

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.